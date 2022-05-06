"I haven't been so scared in my life": Amber Heard gives tearful testimony of alleged liquor bottle assault by Johnny Depp

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of domestic violence, as well as physical and s*xual assault.

Amber Heard broke down into uncontrollable sobs on the stand during her testimony on Thursday, May 5, as she recounted the events surrounding a particularly gruesome fight between her ex-husband Johnny Depp and her in Australia in March 2015.

She testified that Depp had allegedly threatened to "carve" up her face with a liquor bottle and later penetrated her with the same.

In reference to the incident, Heard said:

“I’m looking in his eyes, I don’t see him anymore. It wasn’t him. It was black. I’ve never been so scared in my life. I was trying to get through to Johnny and I couldn’t see him at all.”

Heard made these allegations on the second day of her testimony in the ongoing trial pertaining to the $50 million defamation lawsuit filed against her by Johnny Depp. Heard revealed that she was a victim of domestic abuse in her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. While the piece didn't mention Depp by name, his legal team argued that it implicated him as the perpetrator, dealing massive damage to his career.

What did Amber Heard testify against Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard took to the stand to reveal the alleged abuse she faced at Depp's hands when she found him drinking at the Australian mansion just a few weeks after their wedding. Heard testified that Depp was under the influence of MDMA when he picked a fight with her about her male co-stars.

The fight escalated further when they argued about Depp's drinking. He taunted her with a vodka bottle which Heard slammed on the ground, "set[ting] him off." Depp then allegedly chased Heard around the house, throwing bottles at her. In Heard's own words,

“He was throwing these bottles, one after the other, and I felt glass breaking behind me. I don’t know how much time passed, but at some point, he had a broken bottle of against my face neck area by my jawline, and he told me he’d cut up my face.”

The Aquaman actor tried holding back sobs as she testified that Depp had ripped up her nightgown. The latter allegedly punched the wall beside her head repeatedly as he screamed at her, saying that he "f*cking hates" her and that she "ruined his life." Amber Heard claimed she had "never been so scared" in her life.

This was the same fight that led to Johnny Depp's finger being mutilated. In his testimony, he had said that the injury was caused by Amber Heard throwing a bottle at him. Heard responded to the accusation in her testimony and claimed that she didn't remember if she threw anything back at him.

At a later stage in the trial, Amber Heard's attorney asked her to verify if Johnny Depp had penetrated her with the bottle to which Heard replied in the affirmative. Heard testified that she was bent over the bar countertop on her back and "felt this pressure on [her] pubic bone," which she originally thought was Depp punching her.

She later realised:

"Johnny had the bottle inside of me and was shoving it inside of me over and over again."

Amber Heard continued through her sobs:

"I remember just not wanting to move because I didn't know if it was broken. I didn’t know if the bottle he had inside me was broken. I couldn’t feel it. I couldn’t feel anything. I didn't feel pain. I didn't feel anything. I looked around and saw so much broken glass that I didn't know if he would know if it was broken or not. I just remember thinking, 'Please God, please, I hope it's not broken.'"

During the alleged s*xual assault, Johnny Depp kept telling Amber Heard "I'll f*cking kill you" over and over. What happened next was a blur for Heard, who only remembers "retching" in the bathroom, "losing control of [her] bladder," and bleeding.

The 36-year-old had to take pills to sleep that night, but when she woke up, she realized that Depp hadn't slept at all. Amber Heard's team showed the court photographic evidence of a few messages Depp had left for her after the fight, some written in blood and some in paint.

In another fight at Johnny Depp's Los Angeles apartment, Heard alleged that he shoved, heatbutted, and swung at her, before kneeling on her back on a bed and "pounding" the back of her head.

Amber Heard told the jury:

"I thought this is how I die. He's gonna kill me now. He's gonna kill me, and he won't even have realized it. I couldn't breathe. I remember trying to scream and I couldn't scream. I was suffocating in this pillowtop with him holding me down, punching me over and over, and I don't have any memory after that until I woke up."

Amber Heard is scheduled to resume her testimony on May 16 after a court break.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee