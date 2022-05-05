Amber Heard reveals she gave Johnny Depp a knife with 'Until Death' engraved as a romantic gesture 

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal battle has been at the center of attention over the past few days. Depp’s defamation suit against his ex-wife Heard has revealed many private and sensitive details about their turbulent marriage by disturbing allegations of domestic and sexual abuse.

Adding to those, recently, the point of contention in the trial was a knife that Heard had gifted to Depp while they were married. The knife had “until death” inscribed on it in Spanish, “hasta la muerte.” The gifting of a knife from Heard, who has claimed to be “afraid for her life,” was being questioned, but it was revealed that Heard presented the knife as a romantic gesture during the trial.

Amber Heard and psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes were asked about the knife.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation because of a 2018 essay Heard wrote in The Washington Post implying Depp had sexually abused her. In the ongoing trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, the knife issue was recently taken up after Heard’s lawyers began presenting her case.

When asked about the knife, per Law Crime Daily, Heard on May 4, clarified that the inscription was inspired by the words that Depp used to say to her while they were together.

"I had it engraved with the saying Johnny would say to me all the time, which I thought was romantic. As funny as it is to say now,” Heard reportedly said in court.

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork @LawCrimeNetwork Heard: (On the knife gifted to Depp with the phrase "til death" engraved on it) I had it engraved with the saying Johnny would say to me all the time, which I thought was it romantic. As funny as it is to say now. @LawCrimeNetwork Heard: (On the knife gifted to Depp with the phrase "til death" engraved on it) I had it engraved with the saying Johnny would say to me all the time, which I thought was it romantic. As funny as it is to say now.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/eQPNJUIsJi

Both Depp and Heard’s lawyers put the same questions about the knife to Dr. Dawn Hughes, the psychologist that Heard’s legal team had called upon to testify. Dr. Hughes, who reportedly interviewed Heard for about 29 hours, said there was the context behind Heard’s gift when Wayne Dennison, Depp’s lawyer, asked her why someone who was “afraid for her life” would give it to their partner.

Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft later asked Dr. Hughes to reveal what “context” she was talking about. Dr. Hughes explained that the knife had a turquoise end, and Heard gifted it to him while he was filming “The Lone Ranger” and was in his “turquoise phase.”

"Miss Heard purchased this knife for Mr. Depp. She was engaged in a whole lot of denial and minimisation of the extent of violence in the relationship,” Dr. Hughes added.

She also revealed that Depp used a similar phrase while refusing a prenuptial agreement saying, “the only way out of the relationship is death.” She called the particular phrase a “clinical cause of concern.”

With Amber Heard’s lawyers presenting her case, several excruciating details of the couple’s relationship will become public in the coming days, including the allegations against Depp.

Edited by Suchitra