Who is Dr. Dawn Hughes? Amber Heard's first witness takes the stand against Johnny Depp in defamation trial

On Tuesday, May 3, Johnny Depp's legal team rested their case in the defamation lawsuit trial against Amber Heard. After the testimony of Depp's nurse, Heard's legal team brought in clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes. She is the second psychologist to assess the case and speak on the matter.

Dr. Hughes spoke about her experience as a psychologist, spanning over 25 to 30 years. The board-certified psychologist revealed that she "mostly (treats) adults who have sustained some sort of traumatic event in their life."

Sierra Gillespie

Bredehoft notes she is about to change topics in questioning. At that, Judge Azcarate calls for an afternoon recess.

Hughes: Someone can be smiling and happy, it doesn't mean that they're not suffering inside. Bredehoft notes she is about to change topics in questioning. At that, Judge Azcarate calls for an afternoon recess.

While speaking on the topic of domestic violence, the psychologist explained how a victim would often not leave the person who inflicts the violence. Previously, on Tuesday, April 26, Dr. Shannon Curry expressed her diagnosis of Heard, which labeled her with having Borderline Personality Disorder and Histrionic Personality Disorder. However, Dr. Hughes made no such assertions about Heard.

What is known about Dr. Dawn Hughes, the psychologist who backed some of Amber Heard's claims against Johnny Depp?

Dr. Dawn Hughes is an American Board of Professional Psychology (ABPP) certified forensic psychologist based in New York City. She reportedly has a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and a diploma from ABPP in Forensic Psychology.

According to her website, Hughes "specializes in the assessment and treatment of interpersonal violence, traumatic stress, and anxiety disorders." She has an independent psychology practice in New York City, where she is also an assistant professor of psychiatry.

What did Dr. Dawn Hughes say about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former relationship?

Upon being asked to define domestic violence, Hughes said:

"[Domestic abuse is] a pattern of violence, fear, and manipulative control within a relationship. One person wanting to have dominance in that relationship. A say in most things that the couple, or the victim, does or does not."

Dr. Dawn Hughes claimed to have met with Amber Heard in person for around 29 hours over four sessions, and they also met twice on a Zoom call. In her testimony, the psychologist insinuated that Johnny Depp had indulged in "Intimate Partner Violence (IPV)" against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Hughes further countered the assessment of Dr. Curry's diagnosis of Heard and added that the actress has Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from Depp's alleged violence towards her.

The psychologist also revealed that she employed 12 psychological tests on the 36-year-old in their multiple in-person sessions. She also tested Heard to see if the actress allegedly feigned mental health conditions. Hughes further added:

"Love and normalcy are almost always in these relationships. When you're in a lull and the violence isn't happening, you're back with the man you fell in love with. It creates a trauma bond."

Dr. Dawn Hughes brought in heavy accusations from Amber Heard and said that the actress told her about Johnny Depp's alleged s*xual abuse. Heard had claimed to the psychologist that Depp had once torn her clothes and attempted to have coitus with her. In another incident, Depp had allegedly forced her to perform fellatio on him.

Johnny Depp was accused of penetrating Amber Heard with a vodka bottle during their stay in Australia. Hughes also alleged that Heard claimed that the actor kicked her on a plane ride to Los Angeles after being jealous of her association with James Franco.

