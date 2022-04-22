What is MDMA? Johnny Depp opens up on Amber Heard's drug abuse during defamation trial

On Wednesday, April 20, Johnny Depp took the stand for the second time in his ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

In his latest testimony, the actor opened up about Heard’s addiction issues, their wedding, and eventual divorce, among other things.

Depp alleged that Heard was “fond” of MDMA and magic mushrooms and claimed he saw her take the former nearly 20 times during their relationship.

He also acknowledged the infamous finger injury incident and alleged that his finger was brutally severed after Heard threw a vodka bottle at him during a fight in 2015.

The latest statements come after Depp spoke about his first meeting with Heard, the fairytale beginning of their romance, and the ultimate downfall of their relationship during his first testimony.

The 58-year-old gave his first testimony on Tuesday, April 19.

What did Johnny Depp say about Amber Heard’s drug abuse?

Johnny Depp claimed Amber Heard was addicted to MDMA in the past (Image via Getty Images)

Johnny Depp’s addiction issue has been a highlight of his defamation trial against Amber Heard. While the actor previously admitted to taking drugs when he was 11 and confessed to his opioid addiction, he recently claimed that Heard struggled with drug abuse herself.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star told the court that his lavish 2015 wedding to Heard had “dinner, dancing and drugs” listed as an itinerary. He shared that several guests in attendance took drugs, especially MDMA, during the event.

Johnny Depp also named Amber Heard, “a couple of friends of mine,” and a few other people as the individuals partaking in drugs at the wedding. He also added:

“All of her gang were all partaking in the MDMA.”

Speaking on his own drug consumption on the wedding day, Depp mentioned that he did not take MDMA as it would not have any effect on him:

“To be honest with you, I don't know how much MDMA they had but for me, that was – for me to have taken MDMA would have been a waste of the drug, if you understand what I mean. It would have been essentially taking someone else's high, because it wouldn't have an effect on me.”

ThatUmbrellaGuy @ThatUmbrella "MDMA would have been a waste on me."



The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor added that he preferred marijuana as his choice of drug and noted that he possibly refrained from partaking in alcohol at the time:

“I smoked marijuana. And, uh – I don’t remember drinking. I don’t remember that I was drinking then. I’m pretty positive at that point I wasn’t partaking in alcohol. My drug of choice is – was, is marijuana. That was fine for me. So dipping into a little tiny baggie of – licking your finger and dipping into a tiny, communal bag of MDMA, it was pointless for me.”

Johnny Depp also mentioned that his eldest daughter Lily-Rose Depp, who he shares with ex-partner Vanessa Paradis, did not attend his wedding to Amber Heard:

“Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms for several reasons.”

Depp went back to speak on Heard’s addiction and claimed that she also had other medications that caused “high-velocity speed,” along with MDMA and magic mushrooms. He also shared that Heard could “easily put away” two bottles of wine on a given evening.

Johnny Depp alleged that he even asked Amber Heard to join him for sobriety, but she reportedly refused.

As Depp delivered his testimony, Heard remained still without reacting to the statements. It remains to be seen if she will address the addiction claims made by the actor during her own testimony on the witness stand.

Everything to know about MDMA

MDMA is an illegal recreational drug (Image via Getty Images)

MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy and Molly, is a type of synthetic and psychoactive recreational drug with a similar chemical structure to that of stimulant methamphetamine and the hallucinogen mescaline.

MDMA reportedly acts as a stimulant and psychedelic by producing an energizing effect, creating distortions in time and perception, and enhancing enjoyment from tactile experiences.

The drug primarily affects neurons in the brain that use chemicals serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. The serotonin boost experienced with the drug often affects feelings of empathy, elevated mood, and emotional closeness.

MDMA is mostly available in tablet and capsule form and is consumed by the mouth. It is sometimes taken as powder or liquid but is rarely injected.

The drug creates an effect that lasts between three and six hours, but the impact varies depending upon the person, dose, purity, and environment.

Some of the short-term side effects of the drug include nausea, muscle cramping, involuntary teeth clenching, blurred vision, chills, sweating, and hyperthermia.

MDMA also holds the possibility of causing damage to brain serotonin neurons in the long run.

