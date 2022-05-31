 "Sorry not sorry": Deleted Instagram post of Amber Heard partying with sister after Johnny Depp settlement trial resurfaces online 

As the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation trial has come to an end, a clip of the former partying after obtaining seven million dollars from her divorce settlement has gone viral on social media. The actress said in 2016 that she would be donating the total amount to charities, which remains undone.

In 2016, the Aquaman star ended her three-month legal battle with Johnny Depp as part of their official separation agreement. Amber Heard received the amount mentioned above after claiming that she was a victim of domestic violence and suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

In a clip now viral, the 36-year-old celebrated with her sister Whitney Henriquez in 2017 after obtaining the remaining portion of the settlement money. The actress was seen dancing to Justin Beiber's Sorry. The same video was uploaded to Instagram, and the post was captioned,

"Sorry not Sorry."

Since the Instagram post went viral on social media, many found it tough to believe that Heard was a physical and s*xual assault victim. Netizens did not accept that the actress had PTSD either.

When will the verdict for Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial be released?

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard for $50 million after an op-ed piece was published where Heard claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. Though the actress did not name Johnny Depp, the latter's lawyers argued that she had made a clear insinuation that took a toll on Depp's acting career.

Heard's lawyers argued that she did not mention the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor's name and that her freedom of speech protected her article. She has since countersued Johnny Depp for $100 million.

carpe @salveogvm johnny depp being cheered up today at the royal hall concert. “justice for johnny!!” 🥺 johnny depp being cheered up today at the royal hall concert. “justice for johnny!!” 🥺 https://t.co/yfazJcpoWz

On May 27, 2022, both the parties gave their closing arguments for the defamation trial. Emotions were at their peak as sources claimed that attorneys on both sides were in tears following the trial's end. The seven-member jury is expected to give its verdict on May 31, 2022.

In one of the most talked about moments in the final week of the trial, supermodel Kate Moss appeared via video to confirm that Johnny Depp had never pushed her down a flight of stairs. The model appeared in the trial after Amber Heard claimed that she was aware of Johnny Depp pushing his ex-girlfriend Moss down the stairs.

During the last week, Johnny Depp's attorneys attempted to discredit Amber Heard's abuse claims. They introduced a knife that Heard had gifted to Johnny Depp, along with an affectionate note addressed to him.

Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez asked jurors to examine the knife bought for Depp in 2012. Heard claimed on the stand that Depp had already begun abusing her by the time she gifted him the knife.

𝐀𝐲𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚 @srkxdepp “i’m right now on the verge of a new life and i like it. i like a re-beginning”

— johnny depp, 2022 “i’m right now on the verge of a new life and i like it. i like a re-beginning” — johnny depp, 2022 https://t.co/G7gXaa323K

Camille Vasquez has since argued that Heard was the abuser in the relationship. Johnny Depp also echoed the same by claiming on the stand that she threw a vodka bottle at him in 2015, which left him with a severed finger. Amber Heard testified that she did not intend to cause Depp any harm and only tried to defend herself and her sister.

Throughout the trial, the 58-year-old actor has testified that he never hit Heard.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far