Woman gets tattoo of Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, leaves the internet divided 

A tattoo artist named Jazzmyn Wollfe recently got a tattoo of Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez amid the actor’s ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Wollfe, who goes by the username @tattooedingenue on TikTok, shared a video of tattooing Vasquez’s face on herself with a caption that reads:

“Gave myself a Camille Vasquez tattoo.”

The tattoo showcases an outline of the attorney’s face with the word “Objection” written underneath. Wollfe’s video went immediately viral on social media and left the internet divided. While some trolled the artist, others praised her for her decision.

Vasquez has garnered immense online popularity amid Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial. The attorney has been hailed for her strong arguments and objections in the courtroom, with several of her clips garnering millions of views on social media.

Why did Jazzmyn Wollfe get a Camille Vasquez tattoo?

Jazzmyn Wollfe went viral online after getting a Camille Vasquez tattoo following the end of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial. The woman also explained her reasoning behind the tattoo while speaking to one of her 83,000 TikTok followers:

“[The tattoo] Symbolizes strength, confidence, speaking up and unapologetically seeking truth and justice.”

Wollfe told Newsweek that she often creates her own tattoos and shared that the Vasquez tattoo held a lot of meaning and symbolism:

“I do most of my own tattoos and have never had anybody respond so passionately to what art I put on my body. Many of my tattoos have meaning, many don't, but this one in particular symbolized a lot for me.”

The artist then shared that she decided to get the tattoo as she was extremely impressed by Vasquez while watching the Depp vs. Heard trial:

“I was blown away by the ferocity and confidence Camille's examination was delivered with. ”

Wollfe also praised Vasquez for fighting for who the lawyer thought was an abuse victim:

“What I saw was a strong woman, holding her ground and doing everything in her power to bring justice to who she believes to be an abuse victim, and shine light on a type of domestic violence society often seems to ignore or refute entirely.”

She continued to appreciate the attorney’s professionalism and said:

“I understand she was simply doing her job, however anyone who watched her in action couldn't possibly deny she did so in an incredibly effective, articulate and impressive manner.”

The tattoo artist further emphasized on her reason behind writing “objection” and shared how the phrase held a personal meaning for her beyond the legal terminology:

“I wanted it to be a reminder of the much broader things it represented to me. I chose to simply put 'objection' opposed to further using one of the legal phrases that's become popularized/ referenced, such as 'objection, hearsay' because I thought it better to keep it a simple reminder rather than more of an homage to the actual trial.”

Wollfe also addressed the negative comments about her tattoo and alleged that she was even asked to “kill herself” over it:

“I get that anything you put online is subject to criticism, and at the end of the day there will be people who agree with you, people who don't, and people who fall somewhere in the middle but never should harassment and encouragement of suicide be the response.”

Wollfe further discussed the tattoo while speaking to The New York Post and said that as a survivor of abuse herself, she was “blown away” by Camille Vasquez’s work in court. However, she also clarified that her admiration for the attorney does not signify her opinion about either Depp or Heard:

“My admiration for her diligence and demeanour has no relation to my opinion about Amber, Johnny, or anyone else whose personal narrative I can't speak on.”

Jazzmyn Wollfe also said that she will continue to maintain her stance on Camille Vasquez being an individual whose “unwavering pursuit of justice” has inspired many women and girls on a professional and personal level.

The internet reacts to Jazzmyn Wollfe’s Camille Vasquez tattoo

Jazzmyn Wollfe's Camille Vasquez tattoo left the internet divided (Image via Steve Helber/Getty Images)

Orlando-based tattoo artist Jazzmyn Wollfe’s Camille Vasquez tattoo went viral on the internet amid Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial. Shortly after publishing a video of her tattoo on TikTok, the artist received criticism for it in the comments section.

One user wrote:

“This is quite literally a domestic violence case. Jesus”

Another added:

“This isn't the slay millennial girlboss moment you thought it was.”

However, a few users also came to Wollfe’s defense. One commented:

“Can you all in the comments chill out? It's HER body. I happen to think the tattoo is pretty cool. So relax guys. It's not like that tattoo is on u.”

Another exclaimed:

“I see it as a representation of someone who is fighting for not just women, but men to be heard in cases of DV. I like it.”

Several social media users also took to Twitter to share their reactions to Wollfe's Camille Vasquez's tattoo:

Sandra 👸🏾 @selfaki_ I will say, at first the depp vs heard trial was really interesting but then the celebrity worship took over and people got tattoos of camille... it's a whole mess. I will say, at first the depp vs heard trial was really interesting but then the celebrity worship took over and people got tattoos of camille... it's a whole mess. https://t.co/l5swcqYJed

mila ᖭི༏ᖫྀ @milayamilaxox the way some of you freaks are obsessed with the depp v heard case is concerning .. ur gonna tell me camille up on the stand meant so much to you that you would tattoo it on your leg ok the way some of you freaks are obsessed with the depp v heard case is concerning .. ur gonna tell me camille up on the stand meant so much to you that you would tattoo it on your leg ok

tony @catrussy that's actually insane behavior there's a girl on tik tok who got a tattoo of johnny depp's LAWYER and then you guys want me to believe his stans are unbiasedthat's actually insane behavior there's a girl on tik tok who got a tattoo of johnny depp's LAWYER and then you guys want me to believe his stans are unbiased😭that's actually insane behavior

Sha @starry_spidey @catrussy Camille is a great lawyer… she wants a tattoo of a powerful women, let her 🤷‍♀️ what is the issue… it’s not for me or for most people but it’s her body and she can get whatever she wants on it @catrussy Camille is a great lawyer… she wants a tattoo of a powerful women, let her 🤷‍♀️ what is the issue… it’s not for me or for most people but it’s her body and she can get whatever she wants on it

𝔅𝔞𝔭𝔥𝔬𝔪𝔢𝔱 | STILL LIFE 🍀 @mastertttop @catrussy Camille is a Girlboss and the tattoo is dope. Cry about it. I'm not a Johnny fan, btw. I just use my eyes and ears. You should try it. @catrussy Camille is a Girlboss and the tattoo is dope. Cry about it. I'm not a Johnny fan, btw. I just use my eyes and ears. You should try it.

meghan @meghan_schnurr i know i did not see someone on tiktok giving herself a camille vasquez tattoo…. girl….. i know i did not see someone on tiktok giving herself a camille vasquez tattoo…. girl…..

VΛ ̆̈ / semi ia @universedustv It’s makes me sick to my stomach how people on the internet treat the Heard-Depp case as a way of entertainment, producing memes & fanvids on the daily. Saw a girl the other day doing a tattoo of Camille Vasquez. Saw videos of them shipping depp with his lawyer. Are y’all ok? It’s makes me sick to my stomach how people on the internet treat the Heard-Depp case as a way of entertainment, producing memes & fanvids on the daily. Saw a girl the other day doing a tattoo of Camille Vasquez. Saw videos of them shipping depp with his lawyer. Are y’all ok?

As reactions continued to pour in online, Wollfe addressed the negative comments on TikTok and wrote:

“For all the negative nancys: I explained what it represents in the comments- it holds meaning for me and even if it didn't- it's my body, and it has zero effect on you lol.”

The artist also mentioned that she will no longer respond to the negative comments as it was a “waste of energy.” It also remains to be seen if Camille Vasquez will notice and acknowledge the tattoo in the days to come.

