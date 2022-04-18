Hilarious Jaden Smith interview memes take over Twitter as resurfaced clip of actor talking about other kids goes viral 

Jaden Smith is receiving immense flack on social media after a Big Boy TV interview clip went viral. The singer explained that he preferred spending time with adults rather than people his age as the latter are not interested in global politics and issues. Since the 2018 interview went viral, netizens have been mocking the child star for his opinions.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s son sat down for an interview to speak about what it was like to be raised by celebrity parents. During the interview, he explained:
“I am very happy that I spent my childhood with more adults than I did with kids my age. Because I was picking up more things from adults than I were from kids my age.”
The Summertime in Paris singer, who was 20 years old at the time of the interview went on to impersonate teenagers as he flailed his arms around and yelled random words including, “selfie,” “phone,” and “bro” amongst others. Jaden Smith added:
“I'm like, dude oh my god can we talk about the political and economic state of the world right now? Can we talk about what's going on with the environment? Can we talk about other things?”
The Icon singer added that he likes “to turn off” and “flex” once in a while, like any other teenager, but added that he is “not satisfied at just like a party.”
Internet blasts Jaden Smith for his views on his generation
Although Jaden Smith attempted to share his interests in understanding global issues, his delivery came off to be condescending. Netizens took to social media platforms and trolled him for his effort to seem more mature than people of his age. Here are some tweets:
Jaden Smith claims that he wants to become a “psychedelic world leader”
In an interview segment to promote his Trippy Summer 2022 collection for his MSFTSrep brand, the rapper expressed his desire to change the world with “mushroom power.”
Speaking about his experience with consuming psychedelic substances, he said:
“It’s been a series of trips that have really helped me to realize that I need to go out in the world and really push this movement and that I need to be a psychedelic world leader…I really want to let people know that, hey, there [are] other things inside of us that can help us in so many different ways in talking about mental health.”
He elaborated that he believes “mushroom power” is something that needs to be better researched “for the future of humanity.”