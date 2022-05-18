"I don't want to": Johnny Depp's response to Amber Heard claiming why he won't look at her in court goes viral

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial resumed on May 16 after a week-long hiatus, with the latter returning to the stands to continue with her testimony. During the final moments of Heard’s cross-examination, the actress addressed why Depp did not look at her during the trial.

While speaking to her own lawyer Elaine Bredehoft under redirects, Heard claimed that Depp avoided eye contact with her as he was “guilty.” However, in response, Depp could be seen telling his lawyers, “I don’t want to.”

A clip showing Depp whispering his response to the lawyer also went viral online following Tuesday’s session at the court.

Johnny Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit against Amber Heard after the latter called herself a “domestic abuse survivor” in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although the article did not directly name Depp, his legal team claimed that it tarnished his image and had a negative effect on his career.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million and accused the actor of assaulting her on multiple occasions during their relationship. During the latest defamation trial, both sides presented themselves as victims of domestic violence and accused each other of being abusive in the past.

What did Amber Heard say about Johnny Depp avoiding eye contact?

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial has continued to make headlines for nearly five weeks. On Tuesday, Heard faced a harsh cross-examination by Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez at the end of her testimony.

During the questioning session, Vasquez asked Heard if she noticed that Depp had avoided looking at her throughout the entire trial:

“Mr. Depp hasn't looked at you once in this entire trial, has he?”

Heard replied:

“Not that I've noticed, no.”

Vasquez then pointed out that the actress had looked at Depp several times in court. She also mentioned that Depp reportedly promised Heard that she would “never see his eyes” after the latter filed for divorce from the actor and issued a restraining order against him in 2016:

“You've looked at him though many times, haven't you. He promised you would never see his eyes again, isn't that true.”

When Heard said she could not “recall” Depp’s promise, Vasquez played an audio clip of a conversation between the former couple recorded in a San Francisco hotel room in 2016.

The audio was reportedly recorded after Heard had filed for divorce and obtained a restraining order against Depp. In the audio, the Aquaman star can be heard saying:

“Please I just want to hug you and say bye.”

In response, Depp could be heard stating that he was “nothing” to Heard and pledging that she would never see his eyes:

“I am nothing to you, and I will always be nothing to you. You will not see my eyes again.”

Shortly after playing the audio, Vasquez asked Heard:

“He's kept that promise, hasn't he?”

Heard answered the question, saying:

“As far as I know, he cannot look at me.”

Following the cross-examination, Heard discussed the same issue with her own lawyer Elaine Bredehoft. When the latter asked a similar question to the actress, she claimed that Johnny Depp refused to look at her in court because he was “guilty”:

“Because he’s guilty. He knows he’s lying. Otherwise, why can’t he look at me? I survived. I survived that man, and I’m here, and I can look at him.”

In one dramatic moment prior to the testimony, the former pair did come face-to-face in court. When Heard came down from the stand after testifying that Depp threatened to kill her in 2015 and assaulted her with a bottle, the latter stood up and moved towards the actress.

As Heard shuddered and stepped back, officials put up their hands, warning Depp to stay away. The Pirates of the Caribbean star shrugged and turned away with a smile before going for a cigarette during the 15-minute recess.

With Heard’s testimony coming to an end on Tuesday, the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial is close to its final moments. Depp is likely to take the stand once again to face cross-examination before the ultimate verdict by the jury.

