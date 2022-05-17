Why does Amber Heard call Johnny Depp 'Steve?' Actress claims journal entries are 'love notes' during defamation trial 

On Tuesday, May 17, Amber Heard continued with her testimony at the defamation lawsuit as she was cross-examined by Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez. On her fourth day on the stand, the 37-year-old lawyer questioned Heard about Depp's potential facial injury, which was seemingly visible in a photograph taken on the former couple's honeymoon.

Amber Heard denied the claims of Depp's injuries and stated that the photo was edited in 'Photoshop.' The actress was also questioned about her journals regarding Depp and her relationship, in which she mentioned fights between them.

Earlier in the trial, the Aquaman star showed the jurors some pictures of her journals. In one of them, she reportedly wrote:

"I am sorry I can get crazy."

What did Amber Heard claim about the journals regarding her former husband, Johnny Depp?

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork @LawCrimeNetwork Vasquez zeros in on a journal entry made in 2015. She notes that the entry was made after the incident in Australia and after Heard alleges Depp "swung at my sister." Heard confirms the entry is "a love note." @LawCrimeNetwork Vasquez zeros in on a journal entry made in 2015. She notes that the entry was made after the incident in Australia and after Heard alleges Depp "swung at my sister." Heard confirms the entry is "a love note."#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/jf2PL8WqCD

In the trial, the 36-year-old Texas native claimed that the entire journals were "love notes" to Johnny Depp. However, in one of the journals, she also alleged that the actor had swung at her sister, Whitney Henriquez (née Heard). The previous entry with her allegations was made in 2015.

Meanwhile, an apology from Heard's journal was read aloud in the courtroom. The actress' journal entry read:

"I think it's important in any relationship to apologize when you're trying to move past fights.I tried everything ... I couldn't change my relationship."

Origin of Amber Heard's 'Steve' nickname for Johnny Depp

During the trial, some of her journal entries possibly referred to Johnny Depp as 'Steve.' Earlier this month, it was reported that the actress had saved her former husband's in her phone under the name 'Steve' . This left many confused at the time, as Depp's full name (i.e., John Christopher Depp II) has no traces of 'Steve' in it.

Meanwhile, others assumed it was the name of a character that Depp had previously played in his career. However, the actor has never played a character named 'Steve' or 'Steven' throughout his extensive career spanning over 38 years and over 97 credited roles in various projects. Addressing his nickname by Heard last month, the 58-year-old star disclosed the backstory behind it.

Johnny Depp revealed that he called Amber Heard 'Slim'. Meanwhile, the actress called the Pirates of the Caribbean star 'Steve.' According to Depp's revelation back then, the nicknames were inspired by 1944's To Have and Have Not, where renowned late Hollywood star Humphrey Bogart played Harry 'Steve' Morgan and Lauren Bacall portrayed Marie 'Slim' Browning. It seems that the former couple chose the name Steve and Slim for each other because like Johhny and Amber, the characters in the film also have a significant age difference.

Depp addressed this last month during his testimony and said:

"I was the old craggy Bogie, and she was this beautiful creature, this stunning creature."

While the on-screen couple from the 1944 movie had an age difference of 25 years between them, at the time of their relationship, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were 22 years apart in age.

