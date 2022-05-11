Johnny Depp I got a jar of dirt scene goes viral amid actor's humorous response to Amber Heard's cocaine accusations

As the Amber Heard x Johnny Depp defamation case remains adjourned this week, several parts of the court proceedings continue to dominate discussions on social media. A part of Heard's testimony is now being compared to a scene from Depp's movie Pirates of the Caribbean. The part is widely being used by Johnny Depp supporters to mock Amber Heard.

During her time in court, Heard alleged that Depp owned a "jar" of cocaine. This comes after the 36-year-old actress claimed that Depp had alcohol and drug problems during their marriage.

Disney fans have since drawn comparisons to Heard’s allegations and Pirates of the Caribbean's Captain Jack Sparrow line, "I've got a jar of dirt."

Greg Ellis 🏴‍☠️ @ellisgreg



Amber Heard's ‘Jar of Cocaine’ becomes Jack Sparrow's ‘Jar of Dirt.’



“I’ve got a jar of dirt. Guess what’s inside it?”



youtu.be/IrlVB0PbQ9s Johnny Depp v Amber Heard Trial:Amber Heard's ‘Jar of Cocaine’ becomes Jack Sparrow's ‘Jar of Dirt.’“I’ve got a jar of dirt. Guess what’s inside it?” Johnny Depp v Amber Heard Trial: Amber Heard's ‘Jar of Cocaine’ becomes Jack Sparrow's ‘Jar of Dirt.’“I’ve got a jar of dirt. Guess what’s inside it?” 😏youtu.be/IrlVB0PbQ9s https://t.co/Y1W7WvmBih

What did Amber Heard say during her testimony?

The 58-year-old's former drug and alcohol misuse has been widely discussed throughout the court battle. Amber Heard recounted her experience when her husband allegedly hit her while being inebriated. Speaking of the assault, she said in court:

"It's seemingly so stupid, so insignificant. I will never forget it. It changed my life... there was no fighting, no argument, nothing. He was drinking and I didn't realize at the time but I think he was using cocaine because there was a jar—a jar of cocaine on the table."

The "jar of cocaine" claim prompted smirks from Depp, who whispered to his legal team in confusion. The now viral footage is being compared to the famous Disney movie.

Captain Jack Sparrow fans famously recounted the line from the movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest. In the same, the aforementioned character carries a jar of dirt on the ship and says:

"Come to negotiate, eh, have you, you slimy git? Look what I got. *sings* I got a jar of dirt, I got a jar of dirt, and guess what's inside it?"

A clip of Amber Heard's moments in court edited alongside the movie clip has gone viral on TikTok. The video has been viewed over 1.2 million times.

Kerrie Louise @crochet83smiles

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardlsALiar Amber Heard said "Big jar of cocaine" Jack Sparrow "Big jar of dirt" .... Considering he lost Pirates 6 because of Amber Heard; as we have heard testified. This was a dig at her victim. Amber Heard said "Big jar of cocaine" Jack Sparrow "Big jar of dirt" .... Considering he lost Pirates 6 because of Amber Heard; as we have heard testified. This was a dig at her victim.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardlsALiar https://t.co/11ZweSmxgP

The Evening Standard reported that Johnny Depp's spokesperson denied the cocaine jar allegations. Heard's team told Newsweek:

"One of Ms. Heard's disappointments is Mr. Depp's inability to distinguish fact from fiction—a malady which appears to have spread to his legal team."

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation after the latter published an op-ed piece in the Washington Post in 2018. Heard is countersuing her ex-husband as well.

The adjourned trial is expected to reconvene on May 16.

Edited by Suchitra