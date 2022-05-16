"I was not in a pranking mood": Amber Heard under fire for blaming Johnny Depp's dog, Boo for poop incident

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard's defamation trial resumed on Monday, May 16, after more than a week of hiatus and continued with the actress' testimony.

In the trial, Heard refuted the claims of defecating on Depp's side of the bed and said it was the feces were from the dogs. She rejected Depp's chauffeur Starling Jenkins' statement, who previously insinuated that the 36-year-old star had pranked the 58-year-old actor.

Heard also testified about her fight with Depp on her 30th birthday (April 21, 2016). The actress claimed that Depp physically assaulted her, forced her onto a bed, and allegedly grabbed her pubic area.

The Aquaman star claimed that Depp taunted her and said:

"Look who is so tough. Want to be tough like a man now?"

Heard made the same claims during Depp's 2020 libel lawsuit against The Sun.

Netizens call out Amber Heard for blaming Johnny Depp's dogs for the infamous defecation incident

Numerous supporters of Depp took to Twitter to scrutinize Heard's claims that the dogs had defecated on the bed. In the trial, she said that one of the dogs had bowel issues after reportedly ingesting Depp's marijuana.

One user further called out this allegation and claimed that dogs would vomit upon eating weed products.

Lee Marie @leelaahearts



Soo…the dog toileting on the bed is preferable to it toileting on the floor?!



Error 404: No logic found



vAmberHeard #AmberHeard “We left Boo on the bed so that he wouldn’t go to the bathroom on the floor” - Amber HeardSoo…the dog toileting on the bed is preferable to it toileting on the floor?!Error 404: No logic found #JohnnyDepp vAmberHeard #JohnnyDepp “We left Boo on the bed so that he wouldn’t go to the bathroom on the floor” - Amber HeardSoo…the dog toileting on the bed is preferable to it toileting on the floor?! Error 404: No logic found #JohnnyDeppvAmberHeard #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard

ThatUmbrellaGuy @ThatUmbrella



For it dropping a HUMAN-SIZED BRICK in the bed.



Bwahahahahahaha!!! Amber Heard blamed THE DOG EATING WEEDFor it dropping a HUMAN-SIZED BRICK in the bed.Bwahahahahahaha!!! #MePoo Amber Heard blamed THE DOG EATING WEEDFor it dropping a HUMAN-SIZED BRICK in the bed. Bwahahahahahaha!!! #MePoo

redlikejungle @redlikejungle @LawCrimeNetwork Anyone who has seen the pic & seen the size of the dog knows this claim is absolutely ridiculous. I also think the housekeeper who regularly cleaned up after the dogs would know the difference between dog poo & human poo. Very unconvincing argument imo. @LawCrimeNetwork Anyone who has seen the pic & seen the size of the dog knows this claim is absolutely ridiculous. I also think the housekeeper who regularly cleaned up after the dogs would know the difference between dog poo & human poo. Very unconvincing argument imo.

Alissa Walsh @AlissaWalsh21 I’m sorry, I don’t believe Amber Heard. Her story of the “dog” pooping on the bed is just the icing on the cake for how unbelievable she is. I’m sorry, I don’t believe Amber Heard. Her story of the “dog” pooping on the bed is just the icing on the cake for how unbelievable she is.

Skye Devonshire @skyedevonshire



#HeardHoax

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp

#JohnnyDepp Amber Heard has left me no choice but to do this disgusting analysis — I have a dog that is less than 10 lbs — and the poop pictured on Johnny Depp’s bed did not come from a dog!!! Pics in comments so not to gross you out Amber Heard has left me no choice but to do this disgusting analysis — I have a dog that is less than 10 lbs — and the poop pictured on Johnny Depp’s bed did not come from a dog!!! Pics in comments so not to gross you out 💩 #HeardHoax#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepp

Meanwhile, a legion of individuals also questioned the actress' claims and mocked such allegations' logic.

Claims against Amber Heard over defecation on Depp's bed

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork WATCH: "That's disgusting," Heard testifies, about the so-called prank of leaving feces in Depp's bed. "I was not in a pranking mood. My life was falling apart." WATCH: "That's disgusting," Heard testifies, about the so-called prank of leaving feces in Depp's bed. "I was not in a pranking mood. My life was falling apart."#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/MYX3NhDMjF

Previously, Johnny Depp had claimed that Amber Heard defecated on his side of the bed at their Los Angeles penthouse apartment. The actor also revealed on April 20 that Heard had "tried to blame it on the dogs."

At the time, Depp stated:

"They're Teacup Yorkies. They weigh about 4 pounds each. The photograph that I saw — I lived with those dogs for many years. It was not the dogs... I didn't feel like I deserved that kind of treatment."

Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean star's long-term driver and security guard Starling Jenkins testified about the incident late last month. Jenkins, who appeared via a video feed, recalled his drive accompanying the actress to Coachella in 2016. During their drive, he claimed that Heard had confided in him about the "practical joke."

Johnny Depp's employee claimed that he had a conversation with Amber Heard, where she disclosed "the surprise she left in the boss's bed." Jenkins later added that the surprise was the feces on Depp's bed. He also alleged that the actress had referred to the incident as "a horrible practical joke gone wrong."

Amber Heard's rebuttal to the claims

On Monday, Heard told the jury:

"I don't think that was funny. I don't know what grown woman does (that)...I was also not in a pranking mood."

She added that her "life was falling apart at the time" and cited that she was assaulted by Depp, which did not make it "a jovial time."

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan