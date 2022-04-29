Who is Starling Jenkins? Johnny Depp's driver testifies that Amber Heard threw actor's phone and credit cards outside the window during a fight

Johnny Depp's driver Starling Jenkins took the stand on Thursday to testify about the former's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Jenkins opened up about witnessing arguments between Depp and Heard and testified that the latter once threw Depp's phone and credit cards outside the window following a fight.

The fight was explicitly crucial in the trial as it reportedly marked the beginning of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's separation.

About Starling Jenkins in brief

Starling Jenkins III is an executive chauffeur and security personnel who works as Johnny Depp's driver and bodyguard.

Jenkins was the last witness to testify during Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial this week.

What did Starling Jenkins say in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial?

While testifying in the ongoing defamation trial, Starling Jenkins opened up about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's past relationship.

He mentioned that he witnessed the former couple fight twice in person and claimed that Heard often initiated the arguments:

"It would be initiated by her, she would try to engage with him, he would tell me to turn the music up."

A key aspect of Jenkins' testimony revolved around the alleged fight between Depp and Heard on April 21, 2016, after Heard's 30th birthday. The driver mentioned that he was working night security during the event and his shift ended at 11:15 pm.

However, Depp failed to arrive at the party and later fought with Heard for being late. Jenkins said that the argument ended with Depp leaving the apartment for another of his homes.

The chauffeur said that he learned about the altercation the next day after arriving at the couple's home in the Eastern Columbia Building around 7:45 a.m. He said Heard told him she "got in a fight with Johnny" the previous night.

Jenkins testified that Heard threw Depp's iPhone, wallet and credit cards from the balcony into the streets after the fight. The driver said he tracked down Depp's cellphone with the help of the Find My Phone app and located it in the area of Skid Row in Downtown LA.

He said that Depp's personal belongings were with an "unhoused gentleman" who returned them and received a reward:

"I approached him about the phone, he was honest, returned it, I gave him a reward for it, $420, chicken tacos, chips, apples, Fiji Water."

Jenkins said he accompanied Heard to Coachella after bringing back Depp's phone. He alleged that Heard reportedly planned to celebrate her birthday with her friends and sister and talked about the defecation left on Depp's bed as a "surprise."

The driver claimed that Heard called the situation "a horrible practical joke gone wrong." Last week, Johnny Depp testified about the same incident and mentioned that security attempted to stop him from visiting his room to avoid witnessing the condition of his bed:

"He showed me a photograph on his telephone of... it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter."

During the latest hearing, Jenkins also spoke about Heard's behavior at Coachella 2016 and said "she had no worries" and was present at the venue to celebrate her birthday. He also claimed that Heard "got sick at the venue" after "eating magic mushrooms and drinking white wine on an empty stomach."

During cross-examination, Heard's lawyer noted that Jenkins was not present to witness any incidents of abuse which Heard reported against Depp. The driver also shared that Heard told him that Depp was the first to throw her phone out of the window first, which prompted her to repeat the action.

Jenkins also mentioned that he did not search Heard's phone because she had already recovered it beforehand.

