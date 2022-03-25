How long has Ina Garten been married to Jeffrey? Relationship explored ahead of Be My Guest premiere

Ina Garten is all set to grace the silver screen with her show Be My Guest this weekend on discovery+. The lady loves two things the most – her work and her husband Jeffrey Garten, to whom she has been married for more than five decades.

The couple shares a very romantic love story. They married in their 20s and have been together since then, pursuing their dreams together and being each other’s best friends.

Ina Garten and Jeffrey Garten’s relationship timeline explored

Ina Garten and Jeffrey Garten have been married for 53 years. The couple married in 1986 and have been together since then, loving and supporting each other.

Their love story started way back in 1963 when Ina was just 15-years-old. Jeffrey spotted the beautiful Ina Rosenberg on the Dartmouth College campus from the library window when she was visiting her brother.

He then sent her a letter with his picture in it, impressing Ina. Recalling their first meeting, she told People,

"He saw me on the street and then sent me a letter with a photograph of himself in it. I just remember running through the house and going, 'Mom, Mom, you've got to see this picture of this guy. He's so cute!'"

In the same year, while Ina was still in high school, the new couple went on to their first date at a coffee shop and had a “perfectly good time” together.

After dating for almost five years, the lovebirds became man and wife in 1968. The 22-year-old Army man said "I do" to his 20-year-old bride at her parents' house in Stamford, Connecticut.

After their marriage, Jeffrey and Ina Garten settled in North Carolina as Jeffrey enlisted in the Army. Ina decided not to continue her studies and cook for her husband instead. But on Jeffrey’s insistence and persuasion to follow her passion, she got her pilot's certificate.

In 1969, the Army man was stationed in Tokyo, but despite the long-distance, they never grew apart as he “wrote to Ina every single day” since he “was only able to call her once” during the year.

It was not until 1971, on a trip to Paris when Ina explored her cooking talent. The Paris trip “was the first formative period in her cooking.”

After years of cooking practice and owning a small Barefoot Contessa shop in East Hampton, Ina released her first cookbook, The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, in 1999.

She has since then written various cookbooks, including Make It Ahead: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook and Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook among others, and has appeared on numerous TV shows like From Martha's Kitchen: Ina Garten's Kitchen Clambake and Barefoot Contessa, among others.

The couple decided not to have children early on and have been supporting each other personally and professionally for more than 50 years now.

