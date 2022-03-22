"I was pretty upset": Craig Conover on how his relationship with Paige DeSorbo was shown on 'Summer House'

Southern Charm star Craig Conover opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend Paige DeSorbo and expressed his thoughts on how their love story was shown on Summer House.

Craig Conover was disappointed with the depiction of his story with DeSorbo on the show and wished it “would have been shown a little differently,” further saying that the story was not entirely true.

Conover on DeSorbo knew each other before Summer House

Conover has expressed his unhappiness with the show and how his story with his girlfriend Paige DeSorbo was told to the audience on the show's current season.

Conover and Summer House lady DeSorbo had been friends for a few years before taking their relationship to the next level. Their relationship has gone through several highs and lows.

The couple met during the filming of Winter House season 1 in February 2021 but were not romantically involved as Conover was dating Natalie Hegnauer at the time of filming the show. However, the couple broke up in May.

Conover and DeSorbo spent a lot of time together on the show and maintained their friendship quotient until the summer of the same year. The Bravo star was seen filming Summer House Season 6 with DeSorbo on multiple occasions.

The two confirmed their relationship in September 2021 and became Instagram official in December 2021 after attending the wrap-up party of season 8 Southern Charm in Charleston.

The Delaware native and his girlfriend’s love story is playing out on season 4 of Summer House. While appearing on Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Conover “wished” that their love story "would have been shown a little differently” on screen.

Speaking about his discontent, he said:

"When I discovered what direction that they were going in, I was pretty upset and it's just easier to, like, pull yourself out of it. I really thought it was going to be shown, you know, how that was. And unfortunately, there's just not enough time in a television slot to show all the happiness and positivity and so I got twisted. I don't know what was said or shown, but I know it wasn't, unfortunately, an accurate story."

The couple is still together and are planning to get married. The show airs every Monday on Bravo at 9:00 p.m. ET.

