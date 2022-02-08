Summer House: Craig Conover tells Paige DeSorbo they are not exclusive 

Bravo's Summer House episode 3 showed Craig Conover yelling at Paige DeSorbo not to let Lindsay Hubbard get to her head. The latest episode has Paige confronting Craig about whether he was with Kristin Cavallari or not.

Craig then confesses that he is with Kristin Cavallari so that if he ever was in Nashville, he would have someone to be with. He also told Paige that they were not exclusive and dating so they could be with whoever they wanted to be.

Summer House stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are not exclusive

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover decide they are not exclusive on Summer House (Image via paige_desorbo/ Instagram, caconover/ Instagram)

Paige and Craig decided that they weren't exclusive and were free to date other people. Paige decided that she was going to continue to explore her connection with both Craig and Andrea Denver.

While the cast of Summer House was at a pool party, Lindsay tried to have a conversation with Craig on the drama that took place previously. Craig apologized to Lindsay but made himself very clear that he and Paige are not exclusive. Paige struggled between her emotions when she heard Craig talk and told Ciara,

"Maybe I made this something in my head that it wasn't."

Paige was not very comfortable listening to Craig talk about how they were not exclusive. She said,

"The thought of him being with other women makes me sick to my stomach."

Paige spends time with Andrea in the Summer House

Back at the Hamptons house after the pool party, Paige spent time with Andrea while Craig was discussing the matter with Amanda Batula. He tried explaining the situation to Amanda when he said,

"Just because everyone doesn't understand our setup doesn't mean it doesn't work. It does work."

Amanda then tried to explain to Craig how he embarrassed Paige during the drama the previous night and also how he wasn't completely honest with Paige, which Craig disagreed with.

Fans not fond of Craig and Paige's relationship

Fans have made their decision and they do not support Craig for Paige or the other way around. Fans took to social media to express their feelings towards the relationship and their dislike towards Craig and his behavior on the show.

alexjaimes @alexjaimesevyn Thank you Mya for telling Paige how seriously Craig gaslit her. Sadly, it totally worked. He called her weaker than he thought. He told her she had no right to be upset, he called Lindsay names. He yelled & acted a fool & she crawled into his bed at the end of it #SummerHouse Thank you Mya for telling Paige how seriously Craig gaslit her. Sadly, it totally worked. He called her weaker than he thought. He told her she had no right to be upset, he called Lindsay names. He yelled & acted a fool & she crawled into his bed at the end of it #SummerHouse

Linus @linusvpelt Craig and Paige are perfect for each other. They are both very lazy unmotivated people who are very self involved. Andrea can do way better than Paige. He will find the right girl and make her happy. #SummerHouse Craig and Paige are perfect for each other. They are both very lazy unmotivated people who are very self involved. Andrea can do way better than Paige. He will find the right girl and make her happy. #SummerHouse

Fans felt that Andrea was a better choice than Craig and that Paige should have chosen Andrea over Craig.

Caroline K @kcbisou Sorry, but I just don’t understand why Paige would choose Craig over Andrea. #SummerHouse Sorry, but I just don’t understand why Paige would choose Craig over Andrea. #SummerHouse

alexjaimes @alexjaimesevyn What in the H did Paige see in Craig over Andrea? Is it the way he treats women like 2nd class citizens? Is it his game of making her feel less than & so she wants to prove her worthiness? Andrea is sweet, thoughtful, kind & has a way better body. #SummerHouse What in the H did Paige see in Craig over Andrea? Is it the way he treats women like 2nd class citizens? Is it his game of making her feel less than & so she wants to prove her worthiness? Andrea is sweet, thoughtful, kind & has a way better body. #SummerHouse

Megan @briightttt Seeing how Andrea treats Paige, deals with his issues head on with Craig, seems to be genuinely nice & ready for a relationship AND he looks like THAT??? And she chose Craig….. #SummerHouse Seeing how Andrea treats Paige, deals with his issues head on with Craig, seems to be genuinely nice & ready for a relationship AND he looks like THAT??? And she chose Craig….. #SummerHouse https://t.co/KMqMIYkLIh

While back at her house during the week, Paige talked to her mother about her situation. Her mother told her that she was rooting for Andrea and that she really liked him. When Paige gave her mother insights into what transpired at the Summer House over the weekend, her mother advised her to identify the red flags early and not be in a relationship if there are certain "deal breakers."

Summer House airs every Monday at 9.00 pm on Bravo.

