Summer House: Paige DeSorbo feels lost as Lindsay Hubbard reveals details on Craig Conover and Kristin Cavallari

Bravo's Summer House Episode 3 marks the beginning of two new love triangles involving Paige DeSorbo. Craig Conover visits the Hamptons house to meet Paige. Soon, rumors come to light as new connections are revealed, leaving Paige shocked.

While the members enjoy an evening of fun over a party, Lindsay addresses rumors about Craig hooking up with Kristin Cavallari and eyeing for Paige's attention. The drama unfolds as they return home and the truth is revealed. What follows is a night that Paige DeSorbo will likely not want to remember.

A disastrous end to a good night on Bravo's Summer House

While at the party, Lindsay reveals that rumors of Craig and Kristin getting together have been floating around on social media and gossip pages. The Summer House members see Craig and Paige together throughout the party and Lindsay decides on taking the rumor up with Paige.

On returning home, Lindsay pulls Paige aside and asks if she and Craig are "exclusive." She also reveals that Craig and Kristin have been getting together while Paige kept thinking it was Austen the whole time.

Craig then pulls Lindsay aside to address the situation, to which the latter responds by saying:

"I'm trying to be a good friend. She asked me, 'Is Kristin hooking up with Austen or Craig?' And I was like 'Craig.'"

Craig, at this point, is plain angry at Lindsay for complicating the situation and reveals that nothing is specifically exclusive between Paige and him:

"Me and Paige can hook up with whoever. We're all okay with it."

This upsets Paige, who rushes off upstairs when Craig tries to justify himself but ends up making things worse. He calls Lindsay "the biggest loser in the world" and yells at Paige saying:

"If you let Lindsay get in your head, you are weaker than I thought."

Drama unfolds between Craig and Paige on Summer House (Image via Bravo TV)

Paige conveys to Craig how she looks "stupid" to have spent her time in the party with him not knowing all this while that he has been hooking up with Kristin, and demands a justification. Craig talks about how Paige is talking on the basis of what Lindsay has said while revealing the relationship between Austen and Lindsay.

"But this is dumb. Lindsay, who's the biggest loser in the world, her and Austen have been dating for four years while dating other people."

Craig admits to his relationship with Kristin on Summer House

Paige feels she is stuck in a love triangle with Craig and Kristin (Image via Sportskeeda)

By the end of Summer House Episode 3, Craig admits to Paige that he did hooked up with Kristin. Paige tells Craig that Austen had told Lindsay it was Craig who had gotten together with Kristin and not him, to which Craig said:

"And he hates it. He hates that I was making out… I’ve hooked up with her before.”

The episode ends with Paige getting teary-eyed and telling Connor that she is stuck in a love triangle that she does not want to be a part of.

Episode 3 of Summer House also sees Andrea Denver having a one-on-one conversation with Craig, resolving the differences between them and clarifying the relationship they had with Paige. They rekindle their friendship by the end of their conversation, with both admitting that they missed the other a lot.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee