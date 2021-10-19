Who is Paige DeSorbo dating? TV star found love in 'Winter House' flatmate

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo is all set to enter Bravo’s new show, Winter House. The reality TV show, a spin-off of Summer House, will welcome several cast members from the original series and Southern Charm.

DeSorbo recently started dating Craig Conover, who rose to fame on Bravo's Southern Charm. They first sparked romance rumors when the duo began shooting in Vermont for Winter House. After denying such reports earlier this year, DeSorbo recently confirmed their relationship.

In addition to Winter House, DeSorbo hinted at making an appearance on Southern Charm as well.

She said:

“Well, I am in a relationship with someone who is on Southern Charm. So you probably will see me pop up here and there, but we’ll see.”

How the 'Winter House' couple met

DeSorbo and Conover have known each other for three years. When DeSorbo met him, she was in a relationship with then-boyfriend Perry Rahbar. They broke up after a year of dating. DeSorbo was not ready to take their relationship to the next level and the duo parted ways as friends.

Conover was dating Southern Charm co-star Natalie Hegnauer before he left for Vermont to shoot Winter House. Meanwhile, Conover and DeSorbo have moved forward and confirmed their relationship.

Speaking about their love story, DeSorbo said:

"I met Craig, actually, three years ago and he was single. I had a boyfriend and I absolutely respected that I was in a relationship. When we got to Vermont, I didn’t know he had a girlfriend. So, I was a little bummed when I first got there. But, of course, he was absolutely respectful to his girlfriend. I’m so happy now looking back that he had a girlfriend because we built just a very platonic friendship, which is, like, the base of our relationship now. Everything really does happen for a reason.”

About Winter House Season 1

Similar to Summer House, the upcoming show will feature snowy shenanigans and steamy romances filled with lots of drama and entertainment. The initial episodes of the six-episode series will show DeSorbo flirting with Bravo newcomer Andrea Denver.

Also Read

In addition to Conover, DeSorbo, and Denver, Winter House cast members include Julia McGuire, Kyle Cooke, Jason Cameron, Ciara Miller, Luke Gulbranson, Gabrielle Kniery Austen Kroll, Lindsay Hubbard, and Amanda Batula.

Winter House Season 1 is set to premiere Wednesday, October 20, at 9.00 pm (ET) on Bravo.

Edited by Srijan Sen