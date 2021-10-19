Who are Lindsay Hubbard's ex-boyfriends? Newly single 'Winter House' star is ready to spice things up

Bravo’s new show, Winter House, is all set to premiere this Wednesday. In a spin-off of the network’s hit series Summer House, select cast members reappear in the sequel Winter House. The season will also feature a few contestants from Southern Charm.

This season of Winter House features Lindsay Hubbard, a member of Summer House. She's reportedly single and is looking to get paired up during this winter getaway in Vermont. Hubbard is the president of the New York-based public relations and marketing agency, Hubb House PR.

Although she is not currently dating anyone, Hubbard has had a few relationships in the past.

Lindsay Hubbard and her ex-boyfriends

During the initial season of Summer House, Hubbard was reportedly in a dysfunctional relationship with her then-boyfriend, Everett. After they broke up, Hubbard went into a depression that led to developing an eating disorder. This resulted in weight loss, including a reduction in her breast size.

Things began looking up for her after going through the therapeutic process and undergoing a breast augmentation procedure. In Season 4 of Summer House, she started seeing her best friend, Carl Radke. However, their relationship didn’t last long. Viewers questioned whether their affair was staged for the show.

Later, the Winter House star refuted the speculation in a long Instagram post, clarifying that her relationship with Radke was not scripted.

Hubbard then moved on to dating Summer House co-star Stephen Traversie. While fans were rooting for the couple, their relationship didn’t last long. They parted ways after dating for around one and a half.

Speaking about her break-up with Traversie, Hubbard said:

“We can be friends and I'm sure that we will run into him. But I feel like I'm probably on a moving forward path at the moment.”

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old will be on vacation at Winter House to see if she finds her perfect partner on Bravo’s new show.

About Winter House Season 1

Winter House is a new reality show in which contestants spend several weeks in one house and experience romance, friendships, and heartbreaks along the way.

The official synopsis of Winter House reads:

“When the temperature drops, the drama heats up! Embark on the ultimate winter getaway with some of Bravo’s beloved Summer House and Southern Charm cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont. The six-episode series reaches new peaks when this rowdy crew kicks off an epic experience filled with hot tub hookups and snowy shenanigans.”

The first season’s housemates also include Craig Conover, Luke Gulbranson, Gabrielle Kniery, Paige DeSorbo, Andrea Denver, Julia McGuire, Jason Cameron, Ciara Miller, Austen Kroll, Kyle Cooke, and Amanda Batula.

Winter House Season 1 will premiere Wednesday, October 20, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo.

Edited by Srijan Sen