Who is Julia McGuire? 'Winter House' star is "dating a greek"

Bravo's brand new series, Winter House, is a mash-up spin-off of Summer House and Southern Charm. The show will gather a dozen beloved Bravo celebrities in the icy wonderland of Vermont for a cold-weather drama.

The official synopsis of Winter House reads:

“When the temperature drops, the drama heats up! Embark on the ultimate winter getaway with some of Bravo’s beloved Summer House and Southern Charm cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont.”

Julia McGuire is one of the stars of the much-awaited original series.

Who is Julia McGuire on Winter House?

Blonde bombshell Julia McGuire is looking forward to the first season of Winter House for a one-of-a-kind winter getaway. Julia is excited to catch up with old friends and make a few new ones along the way.

NYC-based model McGuire met co-star Paige at a modeling gig at the tender age of 11. She's also been acquainted with Andrea for many years, being in the same industry and social groups.

Julia is in a loving and committed relationship but hopes to play cupid for her friends this winter.

About Winter House

Winter House shares the same concept as Summer House. The only distinction is the season in which it takes place. The boisterous crew will be seen getting involved in several scandals during their two-week staycation in Stowe, Vermont.

The first season of Winter House features — Andrea Denver, Julia McGuire, Jason Cameron, Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Lindsay Hubbard, Gabrielle Kniery, Luke Gulbranson, and Austen Kroll.

"What's fun is that you have Winter House, you have Summer House and then you have Southern Charm. You'll see our dynamics from Winter House then carry into this summer and who knows how that's going to go. I just love that Bravo is kind of the new Marvel universe everyone becoming friends. I think everyone that likes to watch it has some really exciting stuff to see in the next several months coming up," Craig Conover said.

Winter House Season 1 is all set to premiere Wednesday, October 20, at 9.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo.

Edited by Prem Deshpande