"Amanda and Kyle's yearly drama .. not fun": Summer House episode leaves fans divided  

Kyle's wig may have distracted viewers momentarily, but that didn't stop the show's fans from giving their opinions on Amanda and Kyle's confrontation in the latest episode of Bravo's Summer House.

Some are clearly over the drama that surrounds the couple but others are not hesitant to take sides and stand for their favorite.

Kyle's continuing late night shenanigans, and confrontations between the couple have prompted Amanda to take a tough call on their wedding. Meanwhile, Kyle is frustrated with Amanda "making it a thing" all the time and keeps storming out of the house.

jbrads @jbrads Summer House should be fun.. Amanda/Kyle yearly drama .. not fun #SummerHouse Summer House should be fun.. Amanda/Kyle yearly drama .. not fun #SummerHouse https://t.co/zAZ6ztObdH

The Bravo Mess (10 Minute Version) @thebravomess Amanda’s behavior seems to be an over correction from constantly being told by Kyle that she’s not fun. So then she’s constantly trying to be fun and when she gets tired of it, she snaps at Kyle and his 40 year old frat boy behavior and we repeat the new fight cycle #SummerHouse Amanda’s behavior seems to be an over correction from constantly being told by Kyle that she’s not fun. So then she’s constantly trying to be fun and when she gets tired of it, she snaps at Kyle and his 40 year old frat boy behavior and we repeat the new fight cycle #SummerHouse https://t.co/mLFYtXxuxo

Stuck @StuckInDenial #WWHL Anyone else tired of hearing Amanda's excuses for Kyle? I don't get why he can't take responsibility for his own actions. Like you're 40 bro, time to stop being a Peter Pan. #SummerHouse Anyone else tired of hearing Amanda's excuses for Kyle? I don't get why he can't take responsibility for his own actions. Like you're 40 bro, time to stop being a Peter Pan. #SummerHouse #WWHL https://t.co/HqiyV1eJsr

K @katywatchestv Kyle and Amanda ruining yet another evening in the house because they’re fighting.. #SummerHouse Kyle and Amanda ruining yet another evening in the house because they’re fighting.. #SummerHouse https://t.co/YcgEiTX2kR

The Bravo Mess (10 Minute Version) @thebravomess Neither Kyle nor Amanda are right in this argument and neither of them are wrong either. At the end of the day it’s just two people who are not compatible and who don’t seem to like each other very much. The crux of their fights boil down to their incompatibility #SummerHouse Neither Kyle nor Amanda are right in this argument and neither of them are wrong either. At the end of the day it’s just two people who are not compatible and who don’t seem to like each other very much. The crux of their fights boil down to their incompatibility #SummerHouse https://t.co/qV8HKwE7pG

dr. heavenly university. @rhopstan I hate to be insensitive, but if you worry about your soon-to-be husband getting drunk and cheating on you, maybe y’all shouldn’t be getting married?? #SummerHouse I hate to be insensitive, but if you worry about your soon-to-be husband getting drunk and cheating on you, maybe y’all shouldn’t be getting married?? #SummerHouse https://t.co/bqLILwDzXu

What happened between Amanda and Kyle?

Amanda is annoyed even when Kyle wants to have a conversation. Throughout the first half of the episode, Kyle tries to make small talk but it just infuriates Amanda even more. In the little to no conversation that takes place between the couple, Amanda decides not to talk about their issues during their stay at the Summer House.

The housemates throw their Summer House bash on the fourth of July with the house full of guests. Amanda opts to enjoy herself and not think about the strained relationship but ends up doing exactly that. Kyle, with his wig on, is grappling with different emotions which is not letting him enjoy the party.

Kiarra Lea @learashall Unpopular Opinion. I feel bad for Kyle. The relationship should have been ended. Kyle cheated but Amanda I gives lazy vibes. A man needs to feel appreciated and loved in a relationship as well. #SummerHouse Unpopular Opinion. I feel bad for Kyle. The relationship should have been ended. Kyle cheated but Amanda I gives lazy vibes. A man needs to feel appreciated and loved in a relationship as well. #SummerHouse

The fans have spoken

Fans have spoken their minds when it comes to this relationship. Some are positive about the relationship's future and some are skeptical, pointing out specific issues between the couple. Others couldn't be less bothered and want the show to shift its focus elsewhere.

Stingray @Stingrayomega #WWHL #SummerHouse

You guys are beautiful…just communicate and everything in moderation….🤷🏻‍♂️ You guys are beautiful…just communicate and everything in moderation….🤷🏻‍♂️ #WWHL #SummerHouseYou guys are beautiful…just communicate and everything in moderation….🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/pSxofxDDeX

Other Highlights of Summer House

Apart from Amanda and Kyle, fans of the show are also rooting for a couple that they feel has had the most mature dynamic in the episode, Danielle and Robert.

Sassypants321 @Sassypants3211 Need less Kymanda and more Danielle and Robert #SummerHouse Need less Kymanda and more Danielle and Robert #SummerHouse https://t.co/ZMDXpqClLN

Dr. Bravo 👩🏽‍⚕️ @bravopharmacist So refreshing to see a healthy couple talk it out without screaming at the top of their lungs #SummerHouse So refreshing to see a healthy couple talk it out without screaming at the top of their lungs #SummerHouse https://t.co/F58W7ZITXU

Paige DeSorbo did win a lot of hearts this episode with her iconic show of support for Amanda, with fans rooting for their friendship in the episode.

