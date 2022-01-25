"Amanda and Kyle's yearly drama .. not fun": Summer House episode leaves fans divided  

Kyle's wig may have distracted viewers momentarily, but that didn't stop the show's fans from giving their opinions on Amanda and Kyle's confrontation in the latest episode of Bravo's Summer House.
Some are clearly over the drama that surrounds the couple but others are not hesitant to take sides and stand for their favorite.
Kyle's continuing late night shenanigans, and confrontations between the couple have prompted Amanda to take a tough call on their wedding. Meanwhile, Kyle is frustrated with Amanda "making it a thing" all the time and keeps storming out of the house.
What happened between Amanda and Kyle?
Amanda is annoyed even when Kyle wants to have a conversation. Throughout the first half of the episode, Kyle tries to make small talk but it just infuriates Amanda even more. In the little to no conversation that takes place between the couple, Amanda decides not to talk about their issues during their stay at the Summer House.
The housemates throw their Summer House bash on the fourth of July with the house full of guests. Amanda opts to enjoy herself and not think about the strained relationship but ends up doing exactly that. Kyle, with his wig on, is grappling with different emotions which is not letting him enjoy the party.
The fans have spoken
Fans have spoken their minds when it comes to this relationship. Some are positive about the relationship's future and some are skeptical, pointing out specific issues between the couple. Others couldn't be less bothered and want the show to shift its focus elsewhere.
Other Highlights of Summer House
Apart from Amanda and Kyle, fans of the show are also rooting for a couple that they feel has had the most mature dynamic in the episode, Danielle and Robert.
Paige DeSorbo did win a lot of hearts this episode with her iconic show of support for Amanda, with fans rooting for their friendship in the episode.