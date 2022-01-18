Is Lindsay Hubbard okay? 'Summer House' star reveals she lost her baby in two days

Lindsay Hubbard is usually the outspoken one. But this time, the Summer House star took the time to process the sense of loss she experienced when a miscarriage put her in the emergency room for five hours.

During the premiere of Bravo's hit reality series, Lindsay Hubbard and her boyfriend Carl Radke briefly got into an argument as they spoke about why she hid such an important chapter of her life from him.

Is Lindsay Hubbard fine?

Despite going through a harrowing experience, Lindsay Hubbard confirmed that she was doing okay on the show.

On a Monday, she found out she was expecting a baby with her Winter House co-star Jason Cameron. The next day she was "having a miscarriage," she elaborated. By Wednesday, Hubbard had been admtheted to an emergency room, where she was treated for several hours. She was six weeks pregnant.

As she opened up further on the show, she told Radke:

"It all happened so quickly that I wasn’t even able to even emotionally wrap my mind around the pregnancy portion before I was having a miscarriage."

Did Cameron know he was expecting a baby?

According to Hubbard, Cameron knew, but the pregnancy news threw the relationship off-balance. Despite being "absolutely wonderful", Hubbard insisted on getting through it on her own.

Hubbard and Cameron were compatible, making the split and this unpleasant incident all the more crushing. During Winter House, she often admitted how the newbie would calm her down. They connected over food, family and more.

"I absolutely would have had this child": Hubbard

Hubbard, obviously emotional, shared during the confessional that it was "cool to feel that."

She added:

"And I like never thought that would happen like that for me. Because it’s something I’ve always wanted my entire life, to have a family. Jason was absolutely wonderful. But I also just needed to get through it on my own.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Summer House Season 6 also stars Alex Wach, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Mya Allen, Luke Gulbranson, and Paige DeSorbo. The show airs on Bravo every Monday at 9.00 PM Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar