"Lindsay did it for TV": Craig Conover slams Summer House star for bringing up Kristin Cavallari

Craig Connover opened up about Kristin Cavallari's name being dragged on Summer House. Kristin Cavallari was never meant to be a part of the Bravo Universe but continued to be dragged into season 6 of the show.

Despite never having set foot in the Hamptons house, she was a topic of discussion among cast members including Lindsey Hubbard, Paige Desorbo, and Southern Charm star Craig Connover.

Kristin Cavallari, Craig Connover and Austin Kroll have been subjected to romantic speculation since. While Cavallari has denied being romantically involved with either of the Southern Charm stars, rumors have resurfaced on this season of Summer House.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Connover reflected on the incident and said:

"We had a great relationship and I thought it was really, really unfair that she was thrown into a show that she's not on. Lindsay did it for TV. Everyone in our lives knew about that."

Craig Connover upset with Lindsay Hubbard over bringing his relationship with Kristin Cavallari into the show

It is still not explicitly clear as to what happened between Craig and Kristin, but the topic was the main focus of the conversation on episode 3 of Summer House with Paige addressing the rumors with Connover. She was seen upset to learn from Lindsay that he had an intimate relationship with Cavallari.

Speaking to E! News about Lindsay's initiation on the topic that involved Cavallari, Connover said:

"It's one thing to be on that show and be fair game yourself. but to bring outside people and do it, I think, was just unfair. I felt terrible for her."

Craig also revealed that he and Hubbard are no longer in touch.

"[Lindsay] is not in my life anymore. Not based off that, I don't hold a lot of grudges. [But because I’m] really happy in the place that I’m in and I really like to lift people up, so I’m never gonna actively go after someone or try to tear them down.”

It was during the fall of 2020 that Cavallari slid into Connover's DMs and since then the duo, along with Austen Kroll, continued to form a bond in the months that followed. However, in July 2021, rumors started to surface that the Very Cavallari alum was in a love triangle with both Craig and Austen.

She denied the claims and took to Instagram to clear the air.

“I haven’t dated anybody in a few months. These two guys who I have been linked to for the past year are my friends. That’s it.”

She added to her Instagram story to convey to her followers that it was a rumor.

“I’ve never dated either one of them. I can guarantee that I'm not going to date either one of them. It’s possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man.”

The Southern Charm star revealed that his relationship with Paige Desorbo is doing great despite the drama currently playing out on Summer House. The couple are now having fun spending time with each other.

He also revealed that he's excited for Southern Charm to return and Paige will be on the show for "a decent amount."

