Summer House mid-season trailer teases major drama inside the Hamptons

Bravo recently released Summer House's mid-season trailer, promising its viewers some major dramatic events to unfold in the upcoming few episodes. The cast of the show will face bumps in marriage, relationship issues, prenup discussions, and a big physical altercation between some ladies in the Hamptons.

In episode 8 of Summer House, the cast celebrated Lindsay Hubbard's 35th birthday. Hubbard invited Austen Kroll, much to the disappointment of Ciara Miller. While issues lay low between Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, the former discussed the possibility of a prenup while on a drive with Kroll.

"A Twisted Fairytale," the theme of Lindsay's birthday party, had "all things twisted" with the cast's relationship dynamics, arguments, and friendships. Now, with the release of the mid-season trailer, fans can now expect issues to heat up and cause intense drama in the next couple of episodes.

Drama hovers over the Hamptons in mid-season trailer of Summer House

The new trailer kicks off with Paige Desorbo's growing relationship with Southern Charm star Craig Connover. The latter suggests that she join him when he visits his parents' house in Delaware. Later, she is shown providing an update on the same to some of her castmates:

"You shouldn't introduce me to your parents because if you do, they will ask about me for the rest of their life."

Amanda, while speaking to Craig separately, asks him whether he sees his time with Paige turning into a full-time relationship. Craig replies in affirmative and says he wouldn't be wasting her time if that wasn't the case.

Along with Paige and Craig, the trailer teases another relationship blossoming in the Hamptons and will dive deeper into Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's bond.

Summer House star Carl conveys his feelings to Lindsay during a function and says:

"We have an incredible friendship and connection. I feel different."

However, things seem to go south for Amanda and Kyle on Summer House when he sparks a conversation with his then-fiance about getting a prenuptial agreement before their wedding. He says:

"I had some investors recently ask if you and Amanda talked about, like, a prenup."

Amanda, disappointed with the idea of a prenup, responds to Kyle:

"The idea of a prenup is, like, preparing for divorce. If you are so adamant about this prenup, then I need to think about the potential that we separate as well."

Tensions between the couple continue to boil over, leading to Kyle storming off in the middle of a group dinner because he doesn't want to listen to Amanda anymore. Danielle Olivera tries to stop him but to no avail.

By the end of the Summer House trailer, Lindsay and Ciara get into a heated argument when the latter tries to confront her costar about the love triangle, but Lindsay expresses zero interest in the same.

The trailer ends with Ciara and Danielle getting into a heated fight, with the stars hurling glasses at each other.

The recent episode has already set the bar and laid the groundwork for the intensity that is to come in the next few episodes. Fans will now have to wait until next week to see how the drama unfolds in the Hamptons.

Summer House airs every Monday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

