"Kyle is a lost cause": Summer House fans react as Kyle Cooke forgets about birthday present for Amanda Batula  

Summer House viewers are used to seeing Kyle Cooke not always being the perfect partner to Amanda Batula. The most-recent episode showed the situation seemingly worsening after Kyle forgot to buy a present for Amanda's 30th birthday.

The recently-aired episode of Bravo's Summer House featured the whole cast celebrating Amanda's birthday in the Hamptons house. When Paige DeSorbo asked Kyle what he was gifting Amanda, he shocked her by revealing he did not get her anything.

Fans were shocked at Kyle's reaction, with one person tweeting:

Summer House star Amanda Batula's birthday party

In a confessional interview, Amanda said that she had always made an effort to celebrate Kyle's birthday as per his liking. So, this time, she wanted Kyle to make a similar effort for the sake of their relationship.

The Summer House stars organized a party for Amanda's 30th birthday. All the housemates turned up with amazing gifts for Amanda.

Lindsay Hubbard brought the birthday girl a fun pogo stick which Amanda took an instant liking to. Luke made his debut this season by coming to the birthday party and bringing Amanda a thoughtful gift of donation to an animal shelter.

Everyone except Kyle had their gifts ready. When the girls realized that Kyle forgot the gift, they took it upon themselves to plan something for Kyle to give to Amanda.

Paige DeSorbo booked a trip for Amanda and Kyle to the Bahamas using his credit card. However, she eventually had to cancel the trip after Kyle informed her that his passport had expired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans are disappointed over Kyle's lack of involvement in his relationship

Fans of the show were shocked to learn that Kyle had forgotten to buy a birthday present for Amanda. They felt he was not as involved in the relationship as his partner, and made their opinions heard on Twitter.

Susan Says Whatever She Wants 😎 @WhatSusanSays1 Seriously Kyle how do you not have a 30th birthday gift for Amanda after FIVE YEARS TOGETHER!? I just can’t with him! What the hell does she see in him? If he hasn’t improved honey by now he’s never going to! 🤦🏻‍♀️ #SummerHouse Seriously Kyle how do you not have a 30th birthday gift for Amanda after FIVE YEARS TOGETHER!? I just can’t with him! What the hell does she see in him? If he hasn’t improved honey by now he’s never going to! 🤦🏻‍♀️ #SummerHouse

⭐️ @realitytvplease Kyle got Amanda nothing for her 30th birthday? Ugh he’s soooo not the right guy for her #SummerHouse Kyle got Amanda nothing for her 30th birthday? Ugh he’s soooo not the right guy for her #SummerHouse

Heather @heather7785 The fact that kyle couldnt be bothered to get a gift for his fiances 30th birthday and she still married him is astounding. #summerhouse The fact that kyle couldnt be bothered to get a gift for his fiances 30th birthday and she still married him is astounding. #summerhouse

JR @joyrosenberg



Girl Runnnnnnn!



#SummerHouse Kyle didn’t get Amanda a birthday gift .Girl Runnnnnnn! Kyle didn’t get Amanda a birthday gift . Girl Runnnnnnn! #SummerHouse https://t.co/cuZTfXZV4T

Val Santos @ValSantosOnAir Amanda always goes all out for Kyle's birthday and he didn't even get her a damn thing 🙄 #SummerHouse Amanda always goes all out for Kyle's birthday and he didn't even get her a damn thing 🙄 #SummerHouse

Some said they saw it coming and were not surprised at Kyle's behavior. A few failed to understand the relationship itself, while others felt that it was not fair for Amanda to give it her all and Kyle not reciprocate.

Helena Handbasket 🦄🧜‍♀️ @Helna_Handbskt KYLE. How do you not get your fiancé ANYTHING for her 30th BIRTHDAY?! Its a big deal! #SummerHouse KYLE. How do you not get your fiancé ANYTHING for her 30th BIRTHDAY?! Its a big deal!#SummerHouse https://t.co/VK3YGw1zkh

dramabananna @dramabananna Every time I try to understand Amanda’s and Kyle’s relationship… #SummerHouse Every time I try to understand Amanda’s and Kyle’s relationship… #SummerHouse https://t.co/3IMH1dsnWx

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#SummerHouse Kyle really gives the bare minimum, if that. Because I don’t know how you get your partner absolutely nothing for their birthday and feel okay about it. Kyle really gives the bare minimum, if that. Because I don’t know how you get your partner absolutely nothing for their birthday and feel okay about it.#SummerHouse

The preview for the next episode shows Kyle and Amanda sitting down for dinner. Kyle asked what Amanda wanted for her birthday, and upon realizing she wants a dog, an argument ensues.

Summer House airs every Monday at 9:00 pm EST on Bravo.

