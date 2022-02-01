"Robert and Danielle are goals": Fans root for Robert and Danielle's relationship on Bravo's Summer House

Bravo's Summer House has had its own share of ups and downs and fans have witnessed a lot of relationship blooms as well as breakups on the show. One couple standing strong and steady is Danielle Olivera and Robert Sieber.

The two began dating during the COVID lockdown and they officially became a couple after Robert began spending time with Danielle during season 5 of Summer House. They met up at a party where Robert was working as a caterer and have been in a relationship since 2020.

Fans of the show are excited for the couple and cannot wait to see the romance unfold on the show. One tweet read,

"Robert and Danielle are goals! #SummerHouse."

Summer House star Danielle opens up about her relationship with Robert Sieber

In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Summer House star Danielle opened up about her relationship with Robert.

“I was single and happy to be single, especially during a pandemic before I met Robert. We met at a local Hamptons restaurant and that was right before moving into the Summer House."

Danielle also revealed how she was immediately charmed by Robert.

“When a hot chef comes out to your table, you notice. I didn’t know what was going to happen, but I knew that I really, really liked him. And so here we are.”

In the same interview, Danielle mentions that she was extremely skeptical in bringing Robert to reality TV life, so throughout the beginning of a few seasons she would talk to him on the phone from their Long Island home.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Danielle opened up about her experience with the other members of the house meeting Robert. She said,

"I was so, so nervous. I think that I was just nervous that he wouldn't take well to the environment, and that is not only the cast, but it's our crew, as well. So, I was honestly so excited that he was just a ham. He was a natural."

Danielle and Robert on season 6 of Summer House

In season 6, episode 2 of the show, the cast celebrate the fourth of July with a party at their Hamptons house. Robert comes to visit Danielle but throughout the course of the party, Robert focuses on cooking food for the guests and Danielle is upset.

Danielle confronts Robert about his busy schedule and not having enough time to spend with her and they get into a huge fight. To make up for the same, Robert suprises Danielle with a visit on their anniversary in episode 3.

Fans took to social media to root for Robert and Danielle. Robert has become one of the favorite members of the show for the fans.

𝕞𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕟 @morgansokolic I am rooting 100% for Danielle and Robert wow I love them #summerhouse I am rooting 100% for Danielle and Robert wow I love them #summerhouse

WIP @cinnaMENA i love Robert for Danielle, my sis DESERVES #summerhouse i love Robert for Danielle, my sis DESERVES #summerhouse

Robert decorates the space and asks the others to keep Danielle away from looking through the windows. He then surprises Danielle while everyone sits down to eat and they get to spend some quality time together.

Dylan MacDowell @dylanmacdowell Robert is officially my favorite guy on #SummerHouse . So normal, cool, and thoughtful. And adorable. Danielle DESERVES. Robert is officially my favorite guy on #SummerHouse. So normal, cool, and thoughtful. And adorable. Danielle DESERVES.

Madison Monroe @madroe #SummerHouse Aww I love Robert and Danielle. The one year anniversary date he set up is so cute Aww I love Robert and Danielle. The one year anniversary date he set up is so cute♥️ #SummerHouse

Fans loved the fact that Robert was ready to put in the kind of effort that he did and were really excited to see the chemistry between Danielle and Robert.

Michelle @me_carter Well, I continue to be obsessed with Danielle and Robert, both individually and together #SummerHouse Well, I continue to be obsessed with Danielle and Robert, both individually and together #SummerHouse

Erin Jordan @Erinbrooks_96 #SummerHouse Every time I see Robert and Danielle together Every time I see Robert and Danielle together😍#SummerHouse https://t.co/MPfANLyypL

Theolinda Bonner @MZGunter



A man. Robert putting in work for his woman. Danielle said she wants more time and he is making the time.A man. #SummerHouse Robert putting in work for his woman. Danielle said she wants more time and he is making the time.A man. #SummerHouse

Fans are excited to witness more of the couple's journey on the show. Episode 3 sees this relationship grow while a few others find themselves in rocky waters like Craig Conover and Paige Desorbo, and Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula.

Summer House airs every Monday at 9.00pm ET on Bravo.

