Amber Heard 'my dog stepped on a bee' TikTok: Context explained as trend goes viral

A video of Amber Heard testifying on the stand has gone viral on social media. The Aquaman actress gave her testimony during the court proceedings of the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit, where she claimed that her dog had stepped on a bee. Her expression following the claim has since become a viral internet trend.

What did Amber Heard say?

On May 4, Heard narrated the events surrounding a 2013 trip Depp and her took with their friends.

The group traveled to Hicksville Trailer Palace to consume "laughter drugs," including mushrooms and MDMA. According to Heard, Depp accused her of stealing his drugs while he was high at one point at one point during the trip. He then allegedly performed a cavity search on her. The trailer went on to become "thrashed", making the owner angry. Depp allegedly charmed him out of his frustration.

Heard revealed certain things about their dogs, as per Insider reports:

"He grabs this teacup Yorkie and holds Boo out of the window of the moving car, and he’s howling like an animal while holding the dog out the window. And everyone in the car – I’ll never forget it – everyone just froze. No one did anything. I too was torn as to what I should do because I didn’t want to do anything to cause him to react and drop the dog.”

Heard ended the story by claiming that their dog stepped on a bee the next day, which led to them taking the dog to the vet. Several netizens were confused as to the relevance of her statement.

“My dog stepped on a bee."

After making the aforementioned statement, she paused and made an expression that has now gone viral.

Amber Heard's expression during trial goes viral on social media

Several TikTok users have taken to the social media platform to imitate the actress's expression following the claim of her dog stepping on a bee. On Twitter, many questioned the relevance of her statement at the defamation trial.

Brian McPherson @ThatBrianFella "My dog stepped on a bee..."



Definitive proof Amber Heard is telling the truth. So many little details "My dog stepped on a bee..."Definitive proof Amber Heard is telling the truth. So many little details

There were quite a few hilarious reactions.

ZaybytheWay @5irence Amber heard really went “my dog stepped on a bee” and cringed at herself Amber heard really went “my dog stepped on a bee” and cringed at herself

steven kwan fan account @p1carl If you want to understand how unstable amber heard is, she started fake crying halfway into saying “my dog stepped on a bee” like what If you want to understand how unstable amber heard is, she started fake crying halfway into saying “my dog stepped on a bee” like what

AKIIKI THE CONQUEROR 🍃 @lamusounds “My dog stepped on a bee.”

- wise words from Amber Heard wow “My dog stepped on a bee.” - wise words from Amber Heard wow

Lacey @lace2509

amber heard: my dog stepped on a bee nobody:amber heard: my dog stepped on a bee #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard nobody:amber heard: my dog stepped on a bee #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard https://t.co/svpOKHHqXk

Danielle Louise 🤘 @danniikpl My whole tiktok is just people who have stitched that video of Amber Heard saying her dog stepped on a bee 🥴 My whole tiktok is just people who have stitched that video of Amber Heard saying her dog stepped on a bee 🥴😂

MҽʅιɳαVαԃҽɾ @MelinaVader Just got called in to work today. I feel like using the Amber Heard’s “my dog stepped on a bee” excuse to not go. Just got called in to work today. I feel like using the Amber Heard’s “my dog stepped on a bee” excuse to not go.

About the trial

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for libel over her 2018 op-ed article for The Washington Post. Depp's lawyers claim that she falsely implied that the Pirates of the Caribbean star subjected her to domestic abuse and violence during their marriage.

The defamation trial began on April 11 in Fairfax, Virginia. The verdict is expected to be delivered on Thursday, May 19.

