"This trial is for fun": SNL mocks Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation case in new skit

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial has been getting a lot of media and internet attention. The legal battle has now gained more recognition as Kate McKinnon mocked the trial during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live on May 14.

McKinnon also focused on other events like Roe v Wade, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the baby formula shortage in the cold open for the latest episode. She began by saying,

“I know it’s not the most pertinent story at the moment. But with all the problems in the world, isn’t it nice to have a news story we all can collectively say ‘glad it ain’t me?”

Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl Unearthed surveillance from the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial Unearthed surveillance from the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial https://t.co/DFdtE5uarV

Andy Signore @andysignore Leave it to #SNL be not only late, but also ignorant and unfunny as they make fun of the Johnny Depp trial… didn’t even have the balls to have any cast member play crying Amber Heard. 🙄 let alone get any of the other trial players right. Lame #JusticeForJohnny Leave it to #SNL be not only late, but also ignorant and unfunny as they make fun of the Johnny Depp trial… didn’t even have the balls to have any cast member play crying Amber Heard. 🙄 let alone get any of the other trial players right. Lame #JusticeForJohnny https://t.co/XGDyTFt5oa

The SNL skit had cast members spoof Johnny Depp’s allegation that Amber Heard defecated in his bed out of anger. Aidy Bryant acted as a prosecuting lawyer and questioned Depp, played by Kyle Mooney, on the stand about the allegations. Heard’s lawyer was played by Heidi Gardner who said,

“Objection, that still wouldn’t prove my client is guilty of anything.”

In response to this, the judge, played by Cecily Strong, said:

“That’s true. But I’ll allow it because it does sound fun. And this trial is for fun.”

Shifting to video footage of Depp’s property manager finding the excrement, the judge stated that she has seen enough and the trial has given her a lot to consider. She joked,

“On one hand, I believe Mr Depp’s story. But on the other hand, your constant little smirk lets me know that this is not the first woman you made so mad that she pooped in your bed.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial continues

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case will resume on May 16. The Aquaman star will conclude her testimony and be cross-examined by Depp’s legal team. Heard’s attorneys will also call witnesses, including Ellen Barkin, who was in a relationship with Depp in the 90s, and Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial will continue on Monday (Images via Cliff Owen and Elizabeth Frantz/Getty Images)

The terms of the case have already been set where Depp claimed defamation for a 2018 Washington Post op-ed where Heard called herself a survivor of domestic abuse.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also stated that his career and reputation were damaged following Heard’s temporary restraining order against him in 2016. Heard countersued Depp, stating that his claims were false. Entertainment lawyer Mitra Ahouraian said,

“He was willing to have all the ugly, dark sides of him come out. The details didn’t make him look good, and the public was not necessarily aware of them, in order to clear his name about the abuse. That to me is powerful, because he’s trying to win the court of public opinion.”

Heard has made her defense complicated. Dr. Jill Huntley Taylor at Taylor Trial Consulting said that Heard needs to prove that she was a victim of domestic violence. Taylor added that Heard has increased her issues through her testimony by describing ongoing multiple episodes including domestic violence and s*xual violence.

Ahouraian said that Depp’s claim may not be viable in the legal system, but he is winning in the court of public opinion. However, Heard did not finish her testimony or was placed under cross-examination.

The case is complex since Depp’s lawsuit was allowed to continue on the doctrine of defamation only by implication, as Heard did not mention him in the article by name and did not restate the abuse allegations.

Edited by Somava