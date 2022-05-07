Alleged Kevin Costner-Amber Heard quote explored amid Johnny Depp defamation trial

Kevin Costner's alleged past comments about Amber Heard resurfaced online amid the latter's ongoing defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard was cast opposite Costner in the 2014 action film 3 Days To Kill. Earlier reports claimed that during the project's wrap-up party, Heard name-dropped her then-boyfriend Depp and shared words of appreciation for the actor.

However, Costner immediately called out Heard and said that she allegedly attempted to flirt with him while she had a brief breakup with Depp:

"When you broke up with him for a day or two though it didn’t take you long to find your way into my trailer nak*d though did it?"

Kevin Costner reportedly made the statement publicly in front of 10 other people, but it is not known if Amber Heard ever responded back to his remarks.

A look into Kevin Costner and Amber Heard's professional relationship

Kevin Costner and Amber Heard appeared together in the 2014 action-thriller film 3 Days to Kill, directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol and written by Luc Besson and Adi Hasak.

Costner plays protagonist CIA agent Ethan Renner in the film, who decides to quit his job after being diagnosed with a terminal illness. He is then offered a life-saving drug in exchange for completing one last mission before his retirement.

Renner is tasked with capturing arms trafficker leader Wolf before working on his plan to focus on developing his relationship with his estranged wife and daughter.

Meanwhile, Heard plays the role of an elite assassin in the movie, who has been hired to kill Wolf and help Ethan in his mission. While promoting the film, Heard spoke about her character’s relationship with that of Costner’s character and said:

"Our relationship is an interesting one, and it’s the power struggle of these two strong characters constantly going against each other. What’s interesting is that he’s very accomplished and he’s very good at his job. He’s tried and true."

She further mentioned:

"He’s a veteran of the trade that they’re in. And she’s a whole other school. It’s a new school. It’s very completely opposite, in some ways."

Amber Heard and Kevin Costner made news after rumors of the latter calling out the actress during the film's wrap-up party came to light. However, none of the actors have denied or addressed the issue directly. The remark recently resurfaced once again amid Heard's ongoing defamation trial.

