"Believe all women, except Amber Heard": Chris Rock roasts actress during UK comedy tour

On Thursday, May 12, comedian Chris Rock commented on the ongoing defamation lawsuit trial involving actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Additionally, Rock mocked Heard's claims of having suffered abuse at the hands of ex-husband Depp.

The 57-year-old comedian candidly joked about the relationship between Heard and Depp on the opening night of his Ego Death tour in the United Kingdom. Mildly roasting the trial, Rock pointed out how Heard had allegedly defecated on Depp's side of the bed in April 2016.

tom taylor @condotels

“Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the f**k is she on? She s**t in his bed! She’s fine but she’s not s******g fine.



“She s**t in his bed. Once you s**t in someone’s bed you just guilty of everything. Chris Rock UK tour“Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the f**k is she on? She s**t in his bed! She’s fine but she’s not s******g fine.“She s**t in his bed. Once you s**t in someone’s bed you just guilty of everything. #JusticeforJohnnyDepp Chris Rock UK tour“Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the f**k is she on? She s**t in his bed! She’s fine but she’s not s******g fine.“She s**t in his bed. Once you s**t in someone’s bed you just guilty of everything. #JusticeforJohnnyDepp

Rock further joked about cancel culture while expectedly referencing the Oscars 2022 incident where Will Smith had slapped him. In his comedy show, the Grown Ups star also had a callback to his friend comedian Dave Chappelle's incident of an audience member assaulting him.

What did Chris Rock say about Amber Heard and her abuse claims against Johnny Depp?

During his comedy performance, Chris Rock insinuated how Amber Heard was scrutinized online on social media amid the trial. The comedian joked that Heard's claims should not be believed because of the incident of her allegedly defecating on the bed at Depp's apartment.

Rock said:

"Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the f**k is she on? She s**t in his bed! She's fine but she's not s******g fine. She s**t in his bed. Once you s**t in someone's bed you (are) just guilty of everything."

The South Carolina native further mocked that Heard and Depp were still together following this incident. While addressing the London audience, Rock stated that the former celebrity couple might have had good s*xual relations. Rock said:

"It must be amazing p***y… I've been with some crazy b*****s, but go**ammit."

He later commented on how 'everyone' pretends to be a victim nowadays and how that takes the spotlight away from genuine victims of abuse and other horrors. Adding to the point, Chris Rock said:

"There are real victims in the world, they deserve to be heard, they deserve our love and compassion."

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial is currently on hiatus and will resume from May 16 when the 36-year-old Aquaman star will continue her testimony against Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also expected to be called onto the stands after the remaining witnesses testify in court.

Netizens react to Chris Rock's roast of Amber Heard

While the comedian received much support from Depp sympathizers, a few tweets also called out Rock and labeled his comments as misogynistic. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Harleen Bordeaux 🥰🤗 @harnitica @depplyhaIIows This is funny cuz Amber said Down To Earth starring Chris Rock is one of her favorite films @depplyhaIIows This is funny cuz Amber said Down To Earth starring Chris Rock is one of her favorite films

LMB @LMB31 @depplyhaIIows 🤣🤣🤣 Well done Chris Rock - he’ll be on the weird Heard fans hit list now too!! That new PR team has their work cut out for them!🤣 @depplyhaIIows 🤣🤣🤣 Well done Chris Rock - he’ll be on the weird Heard fans hit list now too!! That new PR team has their work cut out for them!🤣

Tamron Brown @brown_tamron @depplyhaIIows Chris rock better watch out! We know she isn't shy about slapping men!! @depplyhaIIows Chris rock better watch out! We know she isn't shy about slapping men!! https://t.co/IsbNTeFvIo

👾 @sapphicvampyre Comedians that centre their stuff around insulting other people, especially women, just prove that they can’t come up with anything that’s actually funny. If that’s all you’ve got, you’ve really not got a lot. Comedians that centre their stuff around insulting other people, especially women, just prove that they can’t come up with anything that’s actually funny. If that’s all you’ve got, you’ve really not got a lot.

Elio➐ @ElioM1985 @depplyhaIIows hard for me to take someone who let himself get slapped on international TV (without doing anything about it) seriously. @depplyhaIIows hard for me to take someone who let himself get slapped on international TV (without doing anything about it) seriously.

A few of the comments also mocked the comedian's comments and stated that he would be slapped again for his jokes.

Chris Rock also quipped about his incident at the 94th Academy Awards and the recent attack on Dave Chappelle

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports After Chapelle got attacked, Chris Rock came on stage and hit us with possibly the joke of the year “was that Will Smith?” After Chapelle got attacked, Chris Rock came on stage and hit us with possibly the joke of the year “was that Will Smith?” https://t.co/ldWQ3h0eln

Chris Rock advised the audience to be more considerate with their words and referred to his Oscars 2022 incident to imply the ill effects of a mocking statement. He joked that "anybody who's ever said words hurt has never been punched in the face." The comedian also commented that one of the easiest ways for someone to get attention is to claim that they are victims or attack Dave Chapelle on stage.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee