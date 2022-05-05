Who is Isaiah Lee? Wannabe rapper reportedly wrote a song about Dave Chappelle and neighbors recall his tendency to create havoc

Isaiah Lee, as per several reports, has been identified as the person who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle while he was performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on May 3. The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly charged Lee with assault with a deadly weapon in light of his recent actions. He is being held on a $30,000 bail, but no court date has been set as of now.

The attacker was carrying a replica gun with an attached knife at the time of his attack on Chappelle. Multiple publications including The New York Post has identified the attacker as Lee, a rapper who goes by the name “noname_trapper” on several social media accounts.

Everything to know about Isaiah Lee

Isaiah Lee is a 23-year-old rapper with a verified Spotify profile that boasts 6,000 listeners monthly. Per the physical description of the attacker in the jail records, Lee is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds.

He is said to have written a song titled Dave Chappelle in his 2020 album in which Lee declared his intention of going to the Hollywood Bowl.

“Walkin’ straight into da Bowl."

It is important to note that Chappelle was scheduled to perform at the Hollywood Bowl in May 2020 but the show was canceled because of the pandemic.

When we went to Dave Chappelle's Saturday performance at the Bowl, security was so tight, they were locking up everyone's phones

Isaiah Lee’s Instagram account featured a story with Lee in the same sweatshirt as the one seen on the attacker. While it is still unclear why Lee attacked Chappelle, several reports have dug into Lee’s behavior.

Per The New York Post, Lee resided near Redondo Beach, California. Russell Taylor, Lee’s neighbor, told the publication that Lee could be set off easily.

“Whatever Chappelle was saying and he was not feeling, it would be no surprise to me that he would go, ‘Hey, I’m going to run up and fix it!’ ”

Taylor further revealed that Isaiah Lee stayed with his brother and his brother’s girlfriend. He said that arguments between the brothers often took an aggressive turn, which used to result in police intervention.

“They would always come back after an hour at the police department or the next day. It got bad around here — threatening each other with knives."

Lee’s landlord described him as a “very troubled person” who had a difficult upbringing. His mood could change in an instant.

Despite Lee’s efforts to disrupt Chappelle’s show, the comedian finished his performance and was also supported by fellow comedian Chris Rock.

