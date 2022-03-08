"Commeifornia" - Justin Gaethje slams California's justice system after Cain Velasquez is denied bail in attempted murder case

Justin Gaethje is not happy with California's justice system's decision to deny bail for Cain Velasquez's attempted murder case.

The former UFC lightweight title contender took to social media to voice his disapproval of the justice system's handling of Velasquez's case. Gaethje thinks the state's justice system is a mockery and coined it "commiefornia." He even used a clown face emoji in his tweet:

Judge Shelyna Brown gave the verdict and denied bail to the former UFC champion as he awaits his next trial. According to Brown, given the severity of Velasquez's actions, him being at large while the case is still ongoing could be a threat to Santa Clara residents.

Judge Brown said (h/t MMA Fighting):

"It is clear to this court that there is clear and convincing evidence that there is a substantial likelihood that release would result in great bodily injury, not just to the named complaining witnesses in this case but to Santa Clara residents at large. This case involves allegations of extreme recklessness to human life... Ramming a vehicle in the middle of the day where are citizens are out driving, going about their business and shooting out of a car at other individuals, which is reckless by any standard. Anyone could have been injured. Anyone could have been killed."

Velasquez has been getting support from his fans amid the adversity. Some supporters grouped outside the courthouse during his trial. Others have started the "Free Cain" movement online, which has taken social media by storm.

GoFundMe takes down Cain Velasquez fundraisers

Apart from the "Free Cain" movement, Cain Velasquez's supporters also raised funds through the crowdfunding platform, GoFundMe. However, it has now been shut down due to a violation of the company's terms of service.

On Monday, GoFundMe removed "at least two" of Velasquez's fundraisers because the platform strictly "prohibits raising money for the legal defense of a violent crime,” a GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed to MMA Junkie.

“We can confirm that both fundraisers were removed, and all donors have been refunded,” a GoFundMe spokesperson said. “GoFundMe prohibits raising money for the legal defense of a violent crime.”

Velasquez was recently arrested for attempted murder after a shooting incident. The former UFC champion allegedly opened fire on a man charged with molesting a member of the Velasquez family. Velasquez ended up injuring the attacker's stepfather in the incident.

