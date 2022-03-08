Why did GoFundMe remove fundraisers for Cain Velasquez?

GoFundMe has shut down fundraisers for Cain Velasquez due to a violation of the platform's terms of service.

The former UFC heavyweight champion has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident in San Jose, California, last week. The former UFC star was arrested after shooting one man while targeting someone else. The target in question is accused of molesting a member of the Velasquez family.

People who sympathized with Velasquez raised funds through GoFundMe, but the crowdfunding platform has stopped it.

A GoFundMe spokesperson told MMA Junkie on Monday that the platform has removed a couple of Velasquez's fundraisers because the outlet "prohibits raising money for the legal defense of a violent crime.”

“We can confirm that both fundraisers were removed, and all donors have been refunded,” a GoFundMe spokesperson said. “GoFundMe prohibits raising money for the legal defense of a violent crime.”

After Velasquez was hit with the charges above, the "Free Cain" movement started taking over social media platforms. As it stands, a judge has denied bail for the 39-year-old, who will remain behind bars as he awaits his trial.

Joe Rogan voices his support for Cain Velasquez on his podcast

Before Cain Velasquez's case trended, it was UFC commentator Joe Rogan who was all over the news. Rogan was plagued with controversies after being accused of racism and spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

The comedian had quite a saga with the public and Spotify. However, he is now back hosting his podcasts. In one of the latest episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience: MMA Show, the UFC commentator revealed his honest take on Velasquez's situation.

According to Rogan, he wished the former UFC champ should've never shot the man. The 54-year-old stressed that Velasquez should've just "beat him to death" with his bare hands instead.

On episode #119 of The JRE: MMA Show, he said:

“You could only imagine the rage, the f--king rage that must have been going through [Velasquez's] that man’s mind. I mean, my only wish is that he did it with his hands. My only wish is that he just ran that car off the road, pulled that guy out of the f--king car, and beat him to death. 'F--k you.'"

Listen to Rogan talk about Velasquez below:

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim