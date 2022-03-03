Former UFC & WWE star Cain Velasquez charged with first-degree attempted murder

Former WWE and UFC star Cain Velasquez has been officially charged with first-degree attempted murder.

The former UFC World Heavyweight Champion was arrested on Monday after a shooting incident and has now been formally charged with first-degree attempted murder, per the Santa Clara County District Attorney.

According to court documents acquired by TMZ, Velasquez is hit with ten charges, including first-degree attempted murder, physical assault, and firing a weapon at a mobile vehicle containing passengers.

Cain allegedly attacked in response to a sexual assault inflicted on a member of the Velasquez family, with the stepfather of the attacker injured in the incident. Santa Clara County DA Jeff Rosen discussed the incident, noting that the former MMA fighter had taken the law into his own hands.

"The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck. This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family," Rosen said.

Though there were injuries, no fatalities occurred due to the incident. However, Velasquez could face considerable jail time.

How was Cain Velasquez's WWE run?

Making his debut when SmackDown first came to Fox Network, there was a lot of hype surrounding Cain Velasquez in WWE.

He was instantly inserted into a program with former UFC rival Brock Lesnar, and a match was set for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Velasquez, however, suffered an injury before the match but opted to compete anyway.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc Running it back...



Cain Valesquez and Brock Lesnar will meet again in a WWE ring at Crown Jewel. Running it back...Cain Valesquez and Brock Lesnar will meet again in a WWE ring at Crown Jewel. https://t.co/s6oHPfXLH5

This affected the duration of the match, with Lesnar quickly defeating Cain and avenging his UFC loss. Velasquez never wrestled for WWE again.

Edited by Angana Roy