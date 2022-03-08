Cain Velasquez denied bail in an attempted murder charge

Former WWE and UFC competitor Cain Velasquez was recently arrested following a shooting near San Jose, California.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, shooting into an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, and willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle. If convicted, he could spend multiple years in prison.

Velasquez allegedly opened fire on a man named Harry Goularte, who was arrested last month and charged with molesting Velasquez's family member. The attacker's stepfather was injured in the incident.

It has been reported by Wrestling Inc that Cain Velasquez and his attorney Mark Geragos appeared in court today to request bail, but they were denied. The judge stated that the risk would be too great for public safety and for Goularteto's family to release Cain on bail.

Cain's lawyer Mark Geragos commented on the court's decision, stating:

“We plan on vindicating Cain. We plan on getting Cain back to his family,” Geragos told reporters. “40 years of doing this, I can’t believe this is what the criminal justice system thinks is the right outcome.”

You can check out the full news report below:

Cain Velasquez had a short-lived run in WWE

Cain Velasquez made his WWE debut on SmackDown's premiere show on FOX in 2019, confronting his former rival Brock Lesnar. The two titans collided at the Crown Jewel event later that year for the WWE Championship, which was won by The Beast Incarnate.

Cain never competed in another WWE match after that. He was released from his contract in 2020 alongside multiple other talents due to budget cuts. Many fans and UFC fighters have shared their support for him on social media, including former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

