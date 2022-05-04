Dave Chappelle attacked on stage video: Internet reacts with hilarious memes as comedian is tackled onstage during Hollywood Bowl show

A slew of memes has appeared online since comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during his set at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday. Several attendees posted videos of the incident on social media. Footage showed Chappelle on stage performing until a man approached him towards his right and tackled him to the floor. The aggressor was then seen being dragged away by security.

NBC News Los Angeles reported that the LAPD has taken the man into custody. They added that the man was carrying a replica gun, which could “eject a knife blade” if discharged correctly. It remains unclear whether the man would use it as a weapon. LAPD also reported that Chappelle was not injured during the attack.

In video footage, Chappelle was jokingly saying- “It was a trans man.” The 48-year-old was referring to the controversy surrounding some of his jokes on Netflix specials which have been called out for being transphobic.

Jamie Foxx runs to the stage to save Dave Chappelle from the attack

Jamie Foxx was watching the Netflix Is A Joke set from the wings of the venue. He sported a sheriff’s hat. He was seen running on stage to help Chappelle.

Following the attack, Chappelle was heard saying, "I am going to kill that n***a.” He also said-

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat.”

Fox responded-

“I thought that was part of the show… Listen, I just want to say, this man is an absolute genius. We’ve got to make sure we protect him at all times.”

He added:

“For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You’re a genius. You’re a legend, I enjoyed myself thoroughly, and we’re not going to let nothing happen to you.”

Internet reacts to Dave Chappelle’s attack

Following the incident, netizens were stunned that the comedian was attacked on stage despite having heavy security surrounding him. Many joked that the aggressor would be beaten up roughly following his onstage performance.

A few tweets read:

Chris Rock performed next on stage following Chappelle being attacked. He joked about a similar violent outburst during Oscars night where Actor Will Smith attacked rock. Referring to the same, Rock said:

“Was that Will Smith?”

The venue said on its official website that the event was titled, Dave Chappelle and Friends. The same was a phone-free experience. However, the audience must have hidden their phones inside their bags.

