Who is Ava Majury? 15-year-old TikTok star recalls encounter with stalker who arrived at her door with a shotgun 

TikToker Ava Majury downloaded TikTok when she was 13 years old. The teenager invested her time in creating videos during the height of the pandemic. She went on to amass over a million followers on her main account on the platform. However, a stalker invaded her home, leading to a series of horrifying events.

Now 15 years old, Majury recollects the alarming incident which left her taking up homeschooling.

In 2020, Majury noticed that TikTok user EricJustin111 was relentlessly attempting to get her interest. He had messaged her on platforms including Snapchat and Instagram. She also found him in the online games she was playing with her brothers.

Majury assumed that he was simply a fan, leading to her responding to one of his messages.

She narrated the upcoming tragic incident to The New York Times. On July 10, 18-year-old Eric Rohan Justin appeared at the Majury residence with a shotgun and blew open their front door. Her father, Rob Majury, a retired police lieutenant, ended up retrieving his handgun and shooting at Ava’s stalker.

Ava Majury’s other stalking instances explained

Ava Majury has accumulated thousands of dollars in sponsorship posts on different platforms. The New York Times also reported that people from Hollywood, including reality TV producers, had shown interest in her.

Ava’s mother is an ultrasound technologist. The TikToker has two brothers, Evan and Logan, who are 17 and 11 years old.

Prior to the stalker’s death, Ava had learned from her friends in New Jersey and Florida that Justin had bought photos of her and personal information through others. It was reported that the stalker had paid $300 for two of her photos.

Ava’s parents had allowed her to sell appropriate pictures of herself in exchange for money. Ava said in the interview:

“I wasn’t sending anything of my body. It was just pictures of my face, which is what I assume that he was paying for. My whole thing is my pretty smile — that’s my content.”

After buying pictures of her from her friends, he messaged Ava on Venmo, in hopes of receiving “b*oty pics” and pictures of her feet. Ava Majury declined and ended up blocking him on all social media accounts. After cutting contact, Justin continued to send her money up to $368.

The event forced Ava’s father to message Justin on his cell phone asking him to stop contacting her as she was a minor.

Ava Majury also received a Venmo message from a man offering to pay $1000 monthly in exchange for her phone number. After her parents further investigated the man, they uncovered that he was a registered s*x offender, arrested previously for soliciting a 14-year-old girl.

The TikToker now attends home school and her social media uploads are supervised by her parents.

