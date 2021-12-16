Who is Tanya Jeal? Craig David's stalker fan banned from contacting him after following the British singer for 5 years

Award-winning R&B artist, Craig David has been stalked by an obsessive fan for the last five years. Tanya Jeal, a 31-year-old author from Orpington, has convinced herself of being the musician's girlfriend.

After a court hearing that was held after the star's complaint to the police, Tanya was banned from contacting the "7 days" star under a Stalking Protection Order.

Who is Tanya Jeal and what led Craig David to file a report against her?

Tanya, author of the novel "Trophy hunting, It's a Killing Business" is starstruck by the artist, and has been following him aorund for the past 5 years.

Over the years, she has made multiple attempts trying to reach Craig David. In the latest instance, she tried by trespassed on hotel property to reach his private room, and knocked on his door repeatedly.

Additionally, she booked rooms in the same hotel as Craig, and found a way to contact his family.

During one of his performances, she made it to the front row and stood there while motionlessly holding a picture she took with the star 5 years ago.

She later turned up at his home and repeatedly buzzed the intercom system while holding the very same photograph.

The artist even mentioned Jeal's Snapchat post that said, "I know you love me," with respect to him.

Michael Rhimes, representing the police, told the court

"It's clear she is infatuated with him. 'It is clear she thinks he is her boyfriend. He is not."

He further added:

"She's made comments attempting to incriminate his managing team. She seems to think this is a ­Britney Spears-type situation where she thinks his management is exploiting him."

The magistrate ruled in favor of the artist, banning Tanya from contacting Craig under the Stalking Protection Order.

Craig David receives an MBE for contributions to the music industry

Craig was not present at the court hearing as it coincided with the same day he received an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire). He received the honor from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle, as a credit for his services to music.

Craig David looked classy and royal in a black tailcoat, with a burgundy spotted tie accessorizing while receiving an MBE lapel from the Prince of Wales. He attended the event with his mother.

Tanya Jeal is expected to challenge the order at a review next month.

