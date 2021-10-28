Tana Mongeau's stalker story about "William" leaves the internet divided 

Controversial YouTuber Tana Mongeau has returned to her channel following a long hiatus during which she was busy focusing on her podcast Cancelled. The story-time legend has returned to her channel narrating her horrific stalker experience, which has received mixed responses amongst her audience.

Tana Mongeau returned to her channel after nearly eight months with her classic story-time videos. In her video titled my stalker is back... but so am i: storytime (finally exposing his identity), she spoke in detail about the time her stalker purportedly tapped her phone and broke into her home without her noticing.

In the alarming video, she recounted the frightening occurrences that took place.

The 23-year-old believs that her stalker has been following her for quite some time. Mongeau alleged that her stalker had tapped her phone as she would hear “beeps” and “clicks” when she was on a call. This took place following the incident of her phone going missing.

Tana Mongeau reveals stalker’s name in latest video

As Tana Mongeau continued to narrate the hair-raising experiences, she gave out the name of her alleged stalker who was “William.” She added:

“He’s super tall. Like, Slenderman, and as pale as this wall. The most terrifying looking person I’ve ever seen. I’m not coming for his looks, I’m coming for the fact that he might kill me.”

While narrating the unnerving stalking occurrences, she claimed that a corpse of a bird was left on her balcony which was surprisingly cleaned up “eight minutes later” without anyone’s knowledge. To add to the suspense, the Nevada-native stated that a single feather was left in place of the corpse.

Following the grotesque bird incident, Tana Mongeau claimed that she saw a message which read “I lied” written on her shower door. She was certain that it was her stalker William who had left the message, as the handwriting was similar to a smiley face which had allegedly been left on a mirror in her previous house.

Tana Mongeau also claimed that she had received a “tip” on OF where someone claimed to be “watching” her. Her ex-boyfriend also claimed to have received several phone calls from the phone which went missing from her home.

Fans react to Tana Mongeau’s latest video

Several Tana Mongeau followers found it hard to believe she was stalked. Some speculated that the stalker incident was made up, while others were terrified. Reacting to her video, tweets read:

🌹 𝒜𝓋𝓇𝒾𝓁 🌹 @avril4799 Tana Mongeau storytime is back! She uploaded a video today about her stalker. Tana Mongeau storytime is back! She uploaded a video today about her stalker. https://t.co/IZk6ICIw00

lourandes @lourandespop Tana Mongeau posted a new video? Talking about her stalker? BACK TO THE ROOTS GIRL Tana Mongeau posted a new video? Talking about her stalker? BACK TO THE ROOTS GIRL

Garrett @Chippewaaa @tanamongeau what is Williams last name cus like I had to sit through that just to find your house is haunted & a stalker named william :| #DramaAlert .@tanamongeau what is Williams last name cus like I had to sit through that just to find your house is haunted & a stalker named william :| #DramaAlert

cait @boujeebiebs @tanamongeau time to bring back the OG stalker storytimes? 😳 @tanamongeau time to bring back the OG stalker storytimes? 😳

em ミ☆🧣 @ridiculousbrit @tanamongeau the last time you posted a stalker update was on your vlog channel on april 27th 2019, literally exactly 2 & a half years ago ugh your mind @tanamongeau the last time you posted a stalker update was on your vlog channel on april 27th 2019, literally exactly 2 & a half years ago ugh your mind

Stonic10 @stonic10 @morgankaylie22 @tanamongeau she made up the stalker thing, its fake. an old employee of hers revealed it in a video @morgankaylie22 @tanamongeau she made up the stalker thing, its fake. an old employee of hers revealed it in a video

ALSO READ Article Continues below

birdy @skeptical222 i know tana mongeau isn’t exactly trustable but her stalker update has me terrified like chills all over my body i know tana mongeau isn’t exactly trustable but her stalker update has me terrified like chills all over my body

This is not the first time Tana Mongeau has narrated a stalking incident on her channel. Her older videos showcase story-time videos of the same nature, which fans deemed to be untrue as well.

Edited by Siddharth Satish