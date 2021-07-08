Who is Chris Miles? All about Tana Mongeau's new boyfriend as duo confirm relationship on Twitter 

YouTuber Tana Mongeau tweeted on July 8th that she has a new boyfriend, and fans showed nothing but support for the story time YouTuber.

Mongeau had previously revealed that she will be starting her own podcast, Cancelled, her own food brand, “Only Foods,” and an exclusive alcohol line, Dizzy. She also launched her own agency - Tana’s Angels Agency.

Business has been going well, and her personal life seems to be flourishing as well. The influencer excitedly tweeted:

I HAVE A BOYFRIENDDDDDDD



7-7-2021



I LOVE U 4 ETERNITY @RealChrisMiles



💗💗💗💗💗💗💗 — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) July 8, 2021

Chris Miles responded to the tweet-

“I don’t want anybody else bye I love this girl more than anything”

i dont want anybody else bye i love this girl more than anything https://t.co/anZlZreUxZ — chris miles (@RealChrisMiles) July 8, 2021

she put the date and everything — cait (@boujeebiebs) July 8, 2021

Omg maybe this will be the one who doesn’t write a diss track ♥️ — Nikki Kartrashian (@QUEEN0FSCANDALS) July 8, 2021

What about h0t girl summer?????? lmao just kidding, congrats babyy😍😍 — Itzi ✨ (@versaitzi) July 8, 2021

MY MOMS WIFED UP — stephen (@stephenncox) July 8, 2021

So happy for you tana you finally got a boyfriend @tanamongeau @RealChrisMiles — kaylene (@kaylene60989002) July 8, 2021

So happy for you💜 — Kendra (@Kriker1030__) July 8, 2021

my parents‼️ — bastard (@childishhlau) July 8, 2021

GO OFF BESTIE SO HAPPY FOR YOU — Rebecca/🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿/MARLA’S DAY!!☁️🦋💫🧸 (@Simping_Griff) July 8, 2021

Who is Tana Mongeau’s new beau

A 22-year-old American rapper, Chris Miles was spotted in several of Tana Mongeau’s stories over the past few months, but his face remained concealed. Mongeau also revealed that she had only hooked up with one guy in the past year.

Miles rose to fame after appearing on America’s Got Talent in 2012. The rapper was only 13-years-old then. Two years later, he signed a deal with Warner/Chappell and went on to release five albums. Miles' sixth studio album, “Before It’s Over,” was released in 2019. He is also a member of the rap group Pain Party.

The rapper has amassed close to 500k followers on Instagram. Chris Miles posted a picture of Mongeau and him together on June 25th, wishing her a happy birthday.

Tana Mongeau’s exciting dating life

Tana Mongeau had revealed that she was single and working on herself just a few months ago, but a lot can change in a short amount of time. Mongeau’s Instagram stories were filled with several PDA moments but fans could not see her latest beau’s face. Chris Miles was also seen with the 23-year-old YouTuber in Mexico with her friends while on vacation.

On June 14th, Miles had posted a TikTok with Mongeau which he captioned “wife” before tagging her. Mongeau commented “I love you”, under the post.

Tana Mongeau has famously been linked to YouTuber Jake Paul. She was relentlessly supportive and made advances towards Jake Paul after their breakup, which he rejected. This led to Mongeau tweeting publicly to Logan Paul requesting him to hook up with her, just a month ago.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod