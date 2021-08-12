"All signs point to Jason Nash": Tana Mongeau alleges that a Vlog Squad member may have been stalking her 

Tana Mongeau recently shared with her fans that a mysterious person left an odd letter on her doorstep.

23-year-old YouTuber Tana Mongeau is known for her storytime videos, as well as being very close to David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad. Tana was once even married to Jake Paul in 2019, eventually getting a divorce in 2020.

Tana Mongeau's alleged stalker

On the latest episode of her podcast, Cancelled, Tana Mongeau claimed that a stalker had left her an interesting letter that included clues about who he or she was.

She started off by reading the letter, stating that she even went to David Dobrik for help considering the fact that she currently lives in his former West Hollywood home.

"I went straight to David crying because I don't want to live in this house anymore. It says, 'Letter to Tana Mongeau: Hello Gorgeous, this is a secret letter from your biggest lover who also happens to have a large social media following."

Tana then shared the riddle that the stalker wrote, implying that he or she was a friend of David Dobrik's.

"Here is a clue to my identity, what is old but acts young at the same time? P.S., I am friends with the previous owner of this house."

As soon as she shared the riddle, Tana's co-hosts immediately lept from their seats, realizing that her stalker may have been Jason Nash, a 48-year-old Vlog Squad member.

Tana then mentioned that the riddle puzzled her. Given that Jason Nash once made uncomfortable comments towards Tana before, it could likely that he was the culprit.

"Jason Nash! I was just going to say Jason Nash! All signs point to Jason Nash. The riddle has been f***ing me in the face, dude. What is old but young at the same time? Do you think I'm that smart? I wracked my brain, I asked David."

Despite David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad's reputation as pranksters, it seems they may have gone too far this time.

