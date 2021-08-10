"It's been almost 2 months": TikToker Nate Wyatt sues Austin McBroom after allegedly not being paid for the Battle of The Platforms event

TikToker Nate Wyatt recently tweeted that he was in the process of suing Austin McBroom after not being paid for his participation in the Battle of the Platforms boxing event.

24-year-old TikToker Nate Wyatt is best known for being a part of one of the app's original content houses, the Hype House. In June, Nate took part in Social Gloves' Battle of the Platforms boxing event, fighting against YouTuber DDG. Ultimately losing the fight by unanimous decision, Nate was still a winner to his fans.

Nate Wyatt sues Austin McBroom

On Sunday evening, Nate Wyatt tweeted, "Please Read" along with two photos that appeared to be part of a lawsuit.

According to Nate, it had been almost two months since he had fought in Austin McBroom's boxing event, only to not be paid for his participation. This comes after other influencers such as Taylor Holder and Josh Richards have claimed the same.

In a lengthy message, Nate informed his fans that he was officially suing Social Gloves.

"Unfortunately, this past week my attorney, Bobby Samini, filed a lawsuit against Social Gloves. It's been 2 months since our boxing event and we still haven't been paid (including our trainers, etc.). Hoping Social Gloves does the right thing and fulfills it's obligations to all involved."

In the photo provided, Nate Wyatt and Taylor Holder were both being represented by the same attorney, Bobby Samini.

For Austin McBroom, Nate and Taylor's lawsuit is just one of many. According to reports, others such as media company LivexLive, NBA player James Harden, and more are waiting in line to sue the ACE family Patriarch.

The ACE Family is also allegedly going through the foreclosure of their Los Angeles mansion, as well as being sued by Catherine McBroom's former business partner from 1212 Gateway.

Currently, Austin McBroom, the alleged owner of Social Gloves, has not yet paid the boxers and participants of the Battle of the Platforms boxing event.

Also read: "I just hope you see this for what it really is": Anna Campbell angrily responds to Trisha Paytas after being mentioned in her latest YouTube video

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish