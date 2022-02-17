What happened to Pot Roast the cat? Tributes pour in as popular TikTok sensation dies

TikTok’s favorite ‘Pot Roast’ the cat has passed away. The internet sensation was diagnosed with Feline Immunodeficiency Virus. The news was shared by the cat’s caretaker known on the internet as PRO. The TikToker said in a video uploaded on February 6:
“My little bird flew away at 11:47 am this morning. When I saw Pot Roast this morning I could feel that she was done fighting and even though I wasn’t done fighting for her I let her go. She went to sleep in my arms. In the end, it was just her and me. And I am grateful for every moment we had together.”
The video showed Pot Roast wrapped in a towel.
The day before the cat died, PRO shared the feline's health struggles in a video. She stated that the beloved cat had suffered from a seizure leading to a second blood transfusion. PRO added that she was doubtful about the cat making it through the procedure.
The cat had accumulated over 879k TikTok followers and 51k followers on the official @potroastsmom account. Fans adored the hilarious but sentimental videos of the two together.
What is FIV, the infection Pot Roast suffered from?
PRO said in a TikTok video that her cat’s diagnosis took her by shock. She stated that she had tested negative for the same when she was a kitten. However, the virus came into existence as the cat grew, which completely “blindsided” her.
She also added that her cat’s FIV had progressed to bone marrow, leading to her cat no longer making red or white blood cells. In a video, she also revealed that the veterinarian said Pot Roast was “living on borrowed time.”
The retrovirus infection is often referred to as cat HIV or cat AIDS as the symptoms are similar. The virus often damages the cat’s immune system by targeting the white blood cells. Once they are weakened, they become vulnerable to secondary infections.
Although FIV is contagious to other cats, the virus does not typically transmit by eating in the same bowl, social grooming, sneezing and other regular cat behaviors. Cats often get infected by the virus once they get a deep bite from other infected felines.
Symptoms of FIV include a lack of appetite leading to weight loss, seizures, diarrhea, persistent eye problems, inflammation near the mouth and gum region, among other symptoms.
Several netizens were saddened by Pot Roast’s death. Many paid tribute to the cat on social media. A few tweets read:
PRO found the adored cat in 2014 at Missouri University of Science and Technology. She attended an event which allowed her to sit in a pen of kittens for two hours to relieve stress. She ended up bonding with the feline, leading to her adopting the cat.