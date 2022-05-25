Amber Heard X Johnny Depp trial: What did the woman at the court say about actor's alleged baby?

Amber Heard X Johnny Depp's trial has been the talk of the internet these days. With countless memes and theories of their own, fans have been coming forward to support their treasured stars.

In a shocking turn of events, during the twenty-first day of actor Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, a lady allegedly made an unexpected and startling statement. She asserted that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is the father of her child.

Reportedly, the woman yelled at Depp, saying,

"Johnny, I love you. Our souls are connected! This baby is yours!"

While the television cameras were turned off, reporters and photographers were still present in the courtroom and observed the incident firsthand.

What did the woman say about Johnny Depp and her alleged baby?

Law & Crime network reporter Angenette Levy confirmed that the incident occurred as soon as the morning recess began. During one of the segments aired by the news network, Levy said, recalling the moment,

"All of a sudden, this woman… she stands up at the back of the courtroom with her baby, and she says ‘Johnny I love you, our souls are connected.'"

Levy also mentioned Depp turning around to wave at the woman before things took a wild turn. She added,

"She held up the baby and said: ‘This baby is yours.' Everybody was like, ‘Uh, whoa, okay.’ The deputy’s like, ‘You’re out of here.’ So the deputy got her out of the courtoom. She was removed. They clipped off her wristband. It was pretty wild. It was a moment."

Immediately after the incident, the woman was escorted out of the courtroom, and her access bracelet was taken away.

The woman responsible for creating the scene was spotted in Law & Crime's footage, talking to someone at a safe distance with her baby stroller. Reportedly, she eventually also admitted to it all being a sham. She revealed that her outburst was a wholly planned one and that her husband was in on it with her.

Levy also confirmed that,

"Just FYI everybody, Johnny Depp does not have a third baby out there that was at the courthouse today."

More about the Amber Heard X Johnny Depp defamation trial

The Washington Post reported that only 100 spectator wristbands are made available every morning at 7:00 AM, including wristbands for the general public and the reporters and press. As a result, the press has had to constantly compete with all the Depp admirers who have been camping outside the courthouse to get their hands on those wristbands.

The incident that took everyone by surprise occurred at the beginning of the concluding week of Johnny and Amber's defamation trial. Attorneys for the Aquaman actress had contacted Dr. Richard Shaw and Dr. Spiegel to testify about Johnny's wounds when a portion of his finger was severed and to examine the actor's reported conduct as someone who has misused drugs or alcohol.

The former couple's defamation lawsuit has been ongoing for a few weeks now. Johnny filed a $50 million lawsuit against Amber after the actress wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, which he says lost his movie prospects and tarnished his image. Amber has counter-sued for $100 million, claiming defamation as well.

Edited by Sayati Das