What is known about future Pirates of the Caribbean movies? Probable plans explored as Jerry Bruckheimer opens up about reports of Margot Robbie replacing Johnny Depp    

As the drama surrounding Johnny Depp's defamation trial continues to play out in the media and on the internet, longtime producer Jerry Bruckheimer has provided an update on Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Bruckheimer said that the studio is interested in bringing Margot Robbie on board as the new lead.

Not only is Robbie in talks, but there are also two screenplays in the works, one with and one without the Australian actress, according to the mega-producer.

Bruckheimer said:

“We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two ‘Pirates’ scripts — one with her, one without,”

Potential plans for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and beyond following Johnny Depp's departure from the lead role

The franchise had planned a sixth and final film to wrap up Captain Jack Sparrow's narrative. However, after Amber Heard penned an op-ed for the Washington Post, the last part of the popular franchise stood canceled. The studio was also said to be receiving nasty articles regarding the actor.

The last Pirates of the Caribbean film, Dead Men Tell No Tales, was released in 2017.

The possibility of the latest movie was discussed with the producers of all five films, along with the future of Johnny Depp's character, Jack Sparrow.

When asked if the Jack Sparrow actor would return for the latter, Bruckheimer was candid:

Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.

Depp has decided not to reprise his role in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film. Even if Disney offered him $300 million, he claimed he would decline. Though Disney has been able to resolve conflicts with actors, that may not be the case this time.

Fans' reactions to Margot Robbie's casting

Fans are divided about the prospect of Margot Robbie directing a Pirates film. While some appeared to support it, others claimed that the series could not continue without Johnny Depp in the starring role.

Robbie is currently filming Greta Gerwig's live-action "Barbie" film, released next July.

'Justice for Depp,' an initial petition requesting Disney and Depp to reconnect, inspired a hashtag that has been trending during the trial. Over 596,000 people have signed the petition.

A second petition, titled 'We want Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow,' has gained traction. Over 815,000 people have signed the petition.

If you're hoping for a big comeback from Depp, you might be disappointed - but who knows, the new members might be interesting.

Edited by Sayati Das