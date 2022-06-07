Where to buy Vans X Adsum footwear collection? Release date, price and more explored 

It’s time to welcome the latest Vans X Adsum footwear collection. Adsum, a Brooklyn-based firm, has been producing high-quality apparel for nearly a decade. In recent years, the retailer has offered its artistic flair to a number of footwear brands, most famously Vans.

The Vans X Adsum's latest edition is all set to drop on June 7, 2022, at 11.00 am EDT. The collection offers two classic silhouettes of Vans, which are reimagined by Adsum. These pairs will be available for purchase on Adsum's e-commerce website. Although the prices are now under cover, you can keep up with the collection on adsumnyc.com.

Vans X Adsum releasing their assortment ahead of summers

Take a closer look at the footwear choices (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following the release of Adsum's "High Summer" compact collection, the brand is now collaborating on a new project with Vault by Vans. The American clothing firm returns to the realm of footwear, this time to honor Poppy, its office dog. She is an important component of Adsum's workplace and constantly reminds employees why dogs are known as "man's best friend."

Following this theme, the Vault by Vans X Adsum collaboration features the motto "Vans Best Friend," with both styles made for wanderers in Brooklyn, New York.

Adsum reinterpreted the Classic Slip-On and Era LX in minimalist palettes motivated by man's best friend just in time for summer.

The "Scarab/True White" and "Alloy/True White" choices do not however differ much from the usual shoe configurations, except the sock-liners are imprinted with a capsule-specific symbol.

The Slip-ons are fashioned with dark green canvas uppers. The skateboarding brand’s tiny labeling is added on the front, followed by Adsum’s marking on the rear side. The "OFF THE WALL" originals labeling is done on clear white midsoles below this marking, underneath the heel tabs. These basic details complemented the laceless design brilliantly.

The Era LX shoe, on the other hand, is made with softer hues of light gray and creamy white. These pairs feature a blend of suede and canvas, unlike the previous pair, which are made only with textiles.

HANON @hanonshop

#hanon #vansvault #adsum

bit.ly/3zrCaFA Vans Vault UA OG Era LX x Adsum launches via an ONLINE RAFFLE which will be live until Friday 10th June at 13:00BST Vans Vault UA OG Era LX x Adsum launches via an ONLINE RAFFLE which will be live until Friday 10th June at 13:00BST #hanon #vansvault #adsum bit.ly/3zrCaFA https://t.co/hJWCqUqAcB

The Brooklyn-based business also had its name debossed on the heels of the shoes, further establishing its presence in the shoe industry. The grey colour of the "OFF THE WALL" original decals complements the dog walker-friendly textiles and designs that dominate most of the sneakers, while also adding a bit of an edge to Vault by Vans products.

Those interested can sign up on the Adsum’s official website for further updates and details.

Other recent tie-ups of Vans

Vans has various collaborations scheduled for the month of June. In addition to the aforementioned partnership, the skateboarding label is prepping for the launch of its teamwork project done with the widely-loved anime series Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.

The brand has created two capsule collections with Sailor Moon. One of which is designed by the label’s pro skater and Olympian Lizzie Armanto. Both the capsules comprise of footwear selections, clothing items, and accessories.

Vans Skateboarding @vansskate Coming Soon: the Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Collection by Lizzie Armanto, a celebration of the resiliency and inclusive spirit shared between Sailor Moon and the Vans team rider. See how the memorable series inspired three Vans Skate Classics at vans.com/sailormoon Coming Soon: the Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Collection by Lizzie Armanto, a celebration of the resiliency and inclusive spirit shared between Sailor Moon and the Vans team rider. See how the memorable series inspired three Vans Skate Classics at vans.com/sailormoon https://t.co/AeByJsCFRU

Items including hoodies, beanies, caps, backpacks, tees, and more are part of this edition. The iconic silhouettes like Old Skool and Authentic are also given a Sailor Moon makeover for the collection.

Each item is adorned with imagery of the anime series as well as the protagonists of the show, primarily Sailor Moon. The collection will drop on Friday, June 10, via the online store of Vans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far