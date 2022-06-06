Where to buy Vans X Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon X Lizzie Armanto collection ? Release date and more details explored

After presenting the first capsule of the Vans X Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Collection, the skateboarding label has now unveiled the second instalment designed by Lizzie Armanto. The new collection is a cheerful yet edgy love letter for diehards to flaunt on their sleeves, motivated by the trailblazing anime Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon and skateboarding.

The Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon by Lizzie Armanto collection will be available in the United States on June 10th at Vans.com, Vans locations, and select retailers such as Foot Locker and Journeys. The release date in Japan has been set for June 17th.

Vans X Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon presented the second instalment of their collab designed by Lizzie Armanto

The items offered under their second drop (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon is a shojo anime created by Naoko Takeuchi that first appeared in the print edition of Nakayosi in 1991(published by Kodansha). The original novel has been rendered in 17 languages, and Toei Animation's anime show has been created in over 40 nations, generating social boom in Japan and across the globe.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Vans has collaborated with Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon to create a line that symbolises the same resiliency and inclusive spirit that the brand’s team rider Lizzie Armanto embodies today.

The label’s latest performance-driven model, The Lizzie—the first Vans' iconic skating sneaker developed by a woman in 20 years—leads the line of footwear, apparel, and accessories, which recalls a DIY-approach with an old-school feel.

Vans Skateboarding @vansskate Coming Soon: the Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Collection by Lizzie Armanto, a celebration of the resiliency and inclusive spirit shared between Sailor Moon and the Vans team rider. See how the memorable series inspired three Vans Skate Classics at vans.com/sailormoon Coming Soon: the Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Collection by Lizzie Armanto, a celebration of the resiliency and inclusive spirit shared between Sailor Moon and the Vans team rider. See how the memorable series inspired three Vans Skate Classics at vans.com/sailormoon https://t.co/AeByJsCFRU

Three Van Skate masterpiece styles are available, each with a black and white graphic collage portraying Sailor Moon and Sailor Guardians. The Skate Old Skool and Skate Slip-On footwear pieces feature a retro look with a grunge feel.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The Lizzie shoes are the collection's center piece, which received a complete Sailor Moon makeover. The Lizzie boasts a new vulcanised structure with a lower contour sidewall foxing tape, an open radiused outsole surface, and flex channels for a robust, broken-in feel.

The universal fit has just the right amount of EcoCush padding for a broader spectrum of skaters, boosting the boardfeel. An all-new micro-waffle treads and Sick-Stick rubbers provide optimum grip, while a novel 3D Embossed DURACAP toe and Sidestripe provides even more resilience in elevated areas.

Sailor Moon Mexico @sailormoon_mx ️ Vans Skate Old Skool Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.

️ Vans Skate The Lizzie Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.



Información Sailor Moon Thailand FanClub



#sailormoon #vans ️ Vans Skate Old Skool Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.️ Vans Skate The Lizzie Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.Información Sailor Moon Thailand FanClub ✅️ Vans Skate Old Skool Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.✅️ Vans Skate The Lizzie Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.⭐ Información Sailor Moon Thailand FanClub #sailormoon #vans https://t.co/5APHfnZurO

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Collection by Lizzie Armanto includes a BFF-fit hoodie with animated series imagery on the front and Checkerboard design patterns running down the shoulder straps along the sleeves.

A reversible bucket hat with a Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon emblem placed on one side, along with checkerboard detailing and a Vans monogram patch on the other, is also offered under the collab’s lineup.

Explore more about the Vans’ pro skateboarder Lizzie Armanto

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Lizzie Armanto is a symbol of uniqueness and enthusiasm who embraces Vans' DNA. Lizzie has become a guiding light for skateboarders all across the globe thanks to her down-to-earth, street style, and barrier-breaking approach. Lizzie moved to Santa Monica at the age of 14 and swiftly established herself as a constant at the local skate park The Cove.

She spent every day honing her skateboarding talents, but she had never considered it as a job. Her humble demeanour, combined with her unwavering determination, has prepared the course for the remarkable milestones that she has achieved today.

Lizzie is setting the tone for a change the skateboarding community has been waiting for, by being the first girl to complete Tony Hawk's 360 Loop to hitting the front of TransWorld Skateboarding and Thrasher, and most recently participating on the international stage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far