Where to buy Vans X Sailor Moon collab? Release date and more details explored

This season, Vans and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon have teamed together for an exclusive merchandise collection driven by the iconic anime's cherished stories of love, justice, and friendship. Spanning popular Vans styles, the action-packed assortment of footwear, clothing, and accessories celebrates the adventures of Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians.

The Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collaborative apparel and footwear lineup will land on Friday, June 10, 2022. Sailor Moon fans will be able to access the collection on Vans' e-commerce website and its select retailers. The pricing of their collection's items starts at just $17.

The duo is also ready to serve additional delight for their customers and series’ diehards by offering them personalization for footwear pieces via Vans Customs’ website. This customs website will also provide the collection from June 10 onwards.

Vans x Sailor Moon designed a playful apparel and footwear collection

The team has created a wide range of items, including footwear, clothing items, and accessories.

The footwear collection is divided into three categories: women's, men's, and children's. The first, $180 Sk8-Hi Stacked, features satin panels and smooth leather accents with the transformation brooches and bows from the anime.

The printed bright side is complemented with translucent soles, and toe protectors adorned with Sailor Guardian planetary motifs. Moreover, as for the series' protagonists, the Sailor Guardians and Tuxedo Masks will appear on the Authentic silhouettes.

Furthermore, the $60 Women's La Costa Slide-On features an artificial nubuck strap with the Sailor Guardians for additional comfort.

The artistic patch print of the Old Skool Patchwork silhouette underlines the beautiful anime. Vans' famous checkerboard design is incorporated in colors unique to each Sailor Guardian throughout the shoe.

The Sailor Guardian planetary marks then appear in another variation of the Old Skool, this time in a starry nighttime-inspired layout. Ultimately, the Sailor Guardians and Dark Kingdom-themed ComfyCush Slip-On wrap up the adult footwear lineup.

Fans will also enjoy a selection of women's, men's, and children's choices in the collection's apparel lineup. Sailor Moon's gallant sailor costume has been the guiding light for the Women's BFF Crew Fleece, marked at $95. Vans' checkerboard graphics run down one sleeve, while "Off The Wall" is printed along with the other.

The $34 Got This Mini Backpack showcases a close-up of Sailor Moon's companion, Luna, encircled by a rotating checkerboard design and finished with the brand’s logo patches, making it an ideal choice for on-the-go adventures. The backpack boasts detachable shoulder straps and an outside zip pocket in a Luna-inspired purple.

A striking depiction of Sailor Moon with the fabled Moon Stick will be added to the Men's Graphic Short Sleeve Tee that will be dropped for $45. A Vans checkerboard pattern surrounds Sailor Moon, and "Off The Wall" is illuminated throughout the navy tee. Authentic Vans and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon emblems complete the aesthetic.

The stars sync with the Curved Bill Jockey, which sports a star-shaped patch on the front with the embroidered detail of Sailor Moon.

With Vans' Customs platform, diehards will be invited to customize their Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon footwear. Three fresh artworks depicting fan favorites Sailor Moon and the four Sailor Guardians, Luna, Artemis, and others, will be accessible on vans.com/customs.

This is just the first installment of their collaborative work. The sequel capsule starring Vans team rider and Olympic skateboarder Lizzie Armanto will be introduced as part of their collaboration in the coming days. It will comprise hoodies and bucket hats priced at $69.50 and $42, respectively.

