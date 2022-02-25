A shoe that's also an incense holder? NEIGHBORHOOD X Vans drop sneaker-themed decor piece

The Japanese streetwear label NEIGHBORHOOD recently launched its home decor item in collaboration with Vans.

This partnership is not new. In June 2021, the two joined hands to release their Comfycush Sk8-Hi and Era footwear. This time, the two have come together not for sneakers, but for an incense chamber that resembles the Vans Sk8-Hi shoes.

NEIGHBORHOOD also recently entered into a partnership with Russell Athletics. Officially launched on February 19, the collection featured an assorted collection of hoodies, baseball jackets, and crewnecks all in neutral toned colorways.

Explore more about NEIGHBORHOOD X Vans sneaker-themed decor item

The Japanese and the American label duo introduced the ceramic incense holder in two distinct colors: black and white. Priced at $162.18 USD, the collab’s exquisite incense chambers can be purchased from NEIGHBORHOOD’s official web store.

The quirky home decor piece is designed in the shape of a sneaker. Although made with a glossy monochromatic finish, the chambers also possess Vans’ Sidestripe motif, which is less perceptible.

Designed with precision, all the signature elements of the Sk8-Hi sneakers are incorporated into the fancy showpiece. To a great extent, the pieces look just like a pair of shoes at first sight.

The Japanese label’s trademark is on the heel side in black and white, which beautifully complements the decor piece.

Vans’ branding appears on the insole of the showpiece. The ceramic insoles of the sneaker-themed decor look just like those of its fabric counterpart.

Diamond pattern overlays can be seen on the interior of the shoe, alongside a Vans logo. The insole is made with a small hole for setting an incense.

Apart from the insole, the outersole of the item also mimics Vans’ archetypal rubber waffle outsole. The bottom is meant to keep the incense chamber from slipping around on surfaces.

The Japanese label launched the Sk8-Hi incense chamber exclusively in Japan.

The American streetwear label has entered into various partnerships lately. Founded by the Doren brothers, the brand recently collaborated with Taka Hayashi, BAPE, and Crayola and introduced their unique apparel and footwear collections.

