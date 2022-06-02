Where to buy Vans x Anderson Paak collab ? Release date, price and more details explored

Anderson Paak, an eight-time Grammy Award winner, has worked in collaboration with Vans for their third assortment of shoes, clothing, and accessories. For those unfamiliar with the rapper, he is also the global music ambassador for Vans.

Titled “Vanderson,” the duo’s lineup is a one-of-a-kind capsule that pays homage to both the old and new while keeping the artist's and label’s originality and "Off The Wall" attitudes.

The Vans x Anderson Paak’s Vanderson limited edition items are scheduled for release on Sunday, June 24, 2022. Fans will be able to fetch their favorites through Vans' online store as well as from a few select retailers.

Although the prices of most items are kept under cover, the footwear pieces are expected to be sold for $60.

Vans x Anderson Paak collaborated for their third upcoming edition

The collab's campaign is labeled Vanderson (Image via Vans)

Story continues below ad

As the label's first global music ambassador, Anderson Paak perfectly captures the notion of creative freedom that has distinguished Vans for years now.

The rapper’s newest footwear and wardrobe collection is fueled by his background, inventiveness, and desire to empower his community. Both teams are elated to embrace this extended creative connection and unveil this campaign that strikes close to home, in honour of his distinctive style as well as the previous notable Vans collaborations.

Story continues below ad

The team’s Vanderson campaign is directed by the rapper himself. His campaign features the young American actress Marsai Martin, alongside his family, including his sister, son, niece and nephew - Roni Baize, Soul Rasheed, Brooklyn Baize, Knight Baize, Kamia Timan, Paris Timan and Milan Timan.

Calling the collection his best drop and expressing his excitement about the upcoming lineup, the rapper said,

“Vans was super patient with me on this one. We met every week in Malibu and designed these shoes in the California sunshine. This is my best drop yet and I’m so proud of what we’ve come up with!”

The collab's footwear pack (Image via Sportskeeda)

Story continues below ad

The Vanderson tie-dye short-sleeve t-shirt colored bleached sand, with Vanderson picture print on its front, is the first item in the apparel line.

The Vanderson straight-leg pants in capers seem to have a monotone paisley jacquard and a small flare at the leg openings, while the Vanderson jacket has buttoned pocket details on the front torso which is in the same shade.

The Vanderson Sock made with sandy tones, boasting an all-over paisley pattern, flip bucket hat, and an AP-designed Vanderson Robe pulled up the entire outfit perfectly.

Story continues below ad

The Director of Global Music Marketing at Vans, Tierney Stout, elaborated on the the brand’s idea of joining hands with Anderson, saying,

“We are beyond excited to continue this creative journey with AP into this next product collaboration.”

He continued,

“Anderson was incredibly hands-on in the design and development of every piece in this collection and the final product is both a labor of love for AP and the Vans team. Anderson embodies everything this brand stands for –authenticity, optimistic imagination, and creativity – and we are honored to have him as part of our family.”

Take a closer at the collab's footwear collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Story continues below ad

Various iterations of the brand’s classic Old Skool 36 as well as the Authentic silhouettes are making strides in the footwear pack. The Old Skool 36 style sports a corduroy nubuck top, while the Authentic style is adorned with bespoke paisley prints. Based on the footwear model, the tongue tags are embellished with humorous "Vanderson" emblems and caricatures of the rapper’s face.

Vans and Anderson Paak have also engaged in a number of projects, namely Paak House, House of Vans, Vans Musicians Wanted, and Sidestripe Sessions, on top of the latest merch capsule. The rapper will be performing at the House of Vans London on June 27, 2022, to mark the inception of this partnership.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far