Where to buy the Nike Dunk Low LX Lisa Leslie? Everything we know so far

Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, has unveiled a special Nike Dunk Low LX colorway, which celebrates WNBA player Lisa Leslie and her iconic dunk from July 30, 2002. Former American professional basketball player Lisa Deshaun Leslie is known for her historical dunk, which made her the first woman to ever dunk in the history of the WNBA in 2022.

The swoosh label is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the historical dunk and Lisa's legendary professional career, which started in 1997 as a player for the Los Angeles Sparks. A release date for the sneakers hasn't been revealed by the label yet, however, according to multiple sneaker leaker pages, the shoes will be released in July 2022 on SNKRS.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low LX Lisa Leslie-inspired sneakers: The shoes celebrate the iconic dunk from 2002

Upcoming Nike Dunk Low LX Lisa Leslie-inspired sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lisa Leslie was one of the greatest WNBA players, and the swoosh label has decided to honor her for her most significant accomplishment- the first dunk in WNBA history. Furthermore, the player has won three MVP awards, attended eight All-Star games, led the team to two WNBA championships, and has most prominently been incorporated into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

2002 became one of the most important seasons for Lisa Leslie as she made her first dunk, became the first WNBA player to score 3000 career points, and led the Los Angeles Sparks team to go for its second consecutive championship win. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of a historical moment for Lisa, Nike will release a women's colorway of its retro Dunk low silhouette.

Brendon Dunne, a sneaker enthusiast, and wizard, reported that although the release dates have not been revealed, the swoosh label has apparently made its intention of the sneaker release clear. Nike says that the pair intends to mark the 20th anniversary of Leslie's basketball dunk, meaning it should be released any time in July.

SNKR_TWITR @snkr_twitr



@soleheatonfeet Lisa Leslie x WNBA Nike Dunk Low ‘Los Angeles Sparks’ official images Lisa Leslie x WNBA Nike Dunk Low ‘Los Angeles Sparks’ official images 📷 @soleheatonfeet https://t.co/8K72QSRqQk

The pair is constructed with leather uppers, in Court Purple / Clear Emerald / Vibrant Gold colorway. Each panel of the sneakers is in the aforementioned color palette, paying homage to the Los Angeles Sparks team.

The purple and gold color palette is contrasted by a teal / Clear Emerald swoosh detailing. The Clear Emerald color is further accentuated over the heels and branded tongue tags. The gold color is seen at the shoe's base, whereas the purple is seen as accents and overlays. The court purple is further seen upon the sock liners.

The most prominent detailing over the sneakers is the addition of the jersey number worn by Leslie, a no. "9" lettering, stitched on the lateral heel of the sneakers in white and gold.

Sneaker Drop @SneakerDropCo Official look at the upcoming Lisa Leslie x Nike Dunk Low Official look at the upcoming Lisa Leslie x Nike Dunk Low https://t.co/Xit0YyYC5N

The pair of sneakers also feature a stuffed nylon tongue following the aforementioned color scheme. The look is finished with the addition of a classic black and white combination, reminiscent of Air Jordan 1, featuring a white midsole atop the black outsole tread.

The swoosh brand hasn't released any information regarding the involvement of Leslie in the release.

One can expect the sneakers to drop on Nike SNKRS around July 7, 2022, which marks Leslie's birthday, or around the end of July, which marks the 20th anniversary of the historical dunk. Pricing information hasn't been released yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far